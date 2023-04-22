Yasmani Grandal is doing things we didn't think he could anymore
It's safe to say that Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal had the worst season of his MLB career in 2022. He slashed .202/.301/.269 with 5 home runs and 27 RBIS in 99 games and 376 plate appearances.
2023 has been quite the change and in a positive way. Grandal looks like an athlete again and seems to be healthy which hasn't been consistent for him during his entire White Sox career.
His slash line through his first 17 games played in 2023 is .279/.353/.443 with 1 home run and 6 RBIS. Grandal is seeing the ball well again. While the home run numbers aren't overly impressive, it's a good sign seeing him mash baseballs to the outfield gaps once again.
Yasmani has yet to show his pop-through home runs in 2023 but instead with doubles. Grandal has 17 hits so far (4th on the team) and 7 of them are doubles. He is also second on the team in OBP which shows clear evidence that he is back to being himself.
The Chicago White Sox are a team that needs production from everyone.
Grandal is at his best when he is taking pitches and waiting for the right one to power up on. When Grandal's OBP is high, it gives the Chicago White Sox a better chance to correlate runs and win baseball games.
Not only is Grandal doing it with his bat but he is also providing the White Sox with tremendous catching play. Grandal hasn't been known for his glove during his time in Chicago but 2023 has been different.
Grandal is blocking balls in the dirt, throwing opposing baserunners off of base paths, and framing pitches like he never has. This is again going back to his health. He's in possibly the best shape of his life and the best it's been since joining the White Sox.
Overall, Grandal looks fresh. His game has been smoother, cleaner, and better executed, leading to an abundance of success early on.
While the White Sox are 7-13, Grandal is a bright positive to take out of the club's April campaign. Hopefully, the veteran catcher can create some momentum for his teammates instead of just himself throughout the remainder of the 2023 MLB season.