Yoan Moncada's career with the Chicago White Sox is probably over
He will be out three to six months.
By Todd Welter
The news regarding Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada's injury got even worse when it was revealed he would be out for three to six months.
He suffered a left adductor strain running to first base during Monday's game against Cleveland during the second inning. Moncada at first thought he broke something.
This will be the third season in row Moncada misses significant time with an injury.
He only played in 104 games in 2022 after various ailments put him on the injured list. A bad back cost him most of last season. Now he might miss the rest of the season.
It is a big blow to the Sox offense as he was off to a good start. He has been unreliable when it comes to consistently being in the lineup throughout most of his career, so it was only a matter of time before he went on the IL.
Making it even worse is the Sox will have to play without their best player, Luis Robert Jr., who is out with a hip flexor strain for at least two months. The team's best pure power hitter, Eloy Jimenez, is also on the IL with the same type of injury as Moncada's, only it is less severe as he should return shortly.
Those three constantly battling injury problems are a big reason the Chicago White Sox saw their title window slam shut so abruptly.
Moncada might have played his last game in a White Sox uniform.
The Sox cannot count on him to be in the lineup consistently and this is the highest-paid player on the team we are talking about. He has a $25 million team option for next season.
The White Sox would be crazy to exercise it since he is usually on the IL more than on base. New general manager Chris Getz was willing to move on from Tim Anderson after injuries robbed him of playing time and his ability to hit well. Moncada should be no different.
This is a little bit different than pleading with the team to move on. Instead, this is now acknowledging that Moncada's time is probably done with the timeframe of how long he will be out.
There is a chance he can heal up and make it back by August. We have seen him try to come back only to end up on the injured list again. Moncada should shut it down during this lost season and get ready for free agency. No one should blame him since it just did not work out.
The Sox in the meantime should see if maybe Lenyn Sosa can be an everyday player. You can scoff at that idea, but again this team is not going anywhere so might as well finally see what one of the team's former top prospects can do.
It would only be temporary as Bryan Ramos, the Sox' fourth-best prospect, hopefully mans the position for years to come.