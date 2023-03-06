Yoan Moncada has played a significant role for Team Cuba so far
The World Baseball Classic (WBC) is right around the corner and Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada will represent his country of Cuba in 2023.
Last week, Yoan and team Cuba teammate Luis Robert reported to Taichung to play exhibition games and practice so that Cuba is ready to go when the WBC starts on March 7th.
Team Cuba will start their World Baseball Classic against the Nederlands on March 7th at 11:00 PM eastern time.
Yoan Moncada was exceptional in his exhibition game with the Rakuten Monkeys of the CPBL. (Chinese Professional Baseball League).
The Chicago White Sox need a lot from Yoan Moncada this season.
While it wasn't Luis Robert's day, Moncada executed positively with a double and a two-run homer. He also went back to his 2019 and 2021 ways with a walk that led to him crossing home plate.
The White Sox and Team Cuba love it when Moncada is working at-bats and showing a source of power from both sides. It will be interesting to see what version of Yoan Moncada the world gets in 2023.
Moncada has shown numerous times that he has power and it's a great sign that it's coming early in the season of 2023.
If Moncada can continue to strive with his power, he will be a significant factor in team Cuba's lineup and also for the Chicago White Sox which could lead to success for both at a high level.
Moncada has shown he is a hard worker a variety of times throughout this past off-season and it's always nice to know as a player when that hard work correlates on the field.
As the World Baseball Classic is being played these next two weeks, the White Sox fanbase and community will pray for a safe and successful two weeks for team Cuba, especially Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert.
There are seven White Sox players representing their country in the WBC this year and it will be interesting to see if any of them battle against one another before teaming up again in a White Sox uniform.