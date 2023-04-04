Yoan Moncada is on an absolute tear to start the 2023 MLB season
The Chicago White Sox are already five games into their "revenge season." So far, there have been some very significantly good things but also some things to work on.
The White Sox have mostly destroyed the baseball in the first five games of the new year as the club currently holds a team batting average of .273 along with a .782 OPS.
While many guys on the roster have contributed to the offense so far, there's one lone guy that sticks out from the rest and that is Chicago White Sox third baseman, Yoan Moncada. He has been the team's best hitter so far.
Moncada was the number one prospect in all of baseball at one point and his start to his 2023 campaign is reminding everyone of that. Some others believe that the odd-year effect for the Cuban native is also real since his good years offensively have been in 2019, 2021, and so far 2023.
The Chicago White Sox need this version of Yoan Moncada badly.
In 21 plate appearances, Moncada is slashing .429/.455/.905 with 2 home runs and 4 runs batted in. He also leads the team in OPS with a 1.360.
The World Baseball Classic was a very successful event for Moncada. Many believe it correlated to the major leagues. He is on some tear right now and all of the momenta in the world is on Yoan's hands, at least it seems.
This is the first time in a while that Moncada has been productive at the plate for the Chicago White Sox, and if that continues, it makes the club's offense significantly better.
Moncada is a middle-of-the-order guy and if the power numbers stay consistent for all of 2023, he's looking at giving himself a career year and maybe even a significant contribution to a White Sox post-season bid.
Yoan Moncada is an amazing talent but like his fellow teammates, the recurring theme is whether or not he does it on a consistent basis.
The White Sox have gotten his hottest stretches but also his lowest lows. Moncada has gotten a taste of what a normal baseball player goes through so far in his career and it will be interesting to see if this is finally the year he breaks out for a massive season.