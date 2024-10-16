Power ranking the 5 best Chicago White Sox manager candidates linked to the job so far
These are candidates that have been reportedly tied to the opening.
Turning leaves, crisp mornings, postseason baseball is in its prime, and the Chicago White Sox are searching for answers. Welcome back, October.
Unlike past years where the Sox take some time to reflect on the last season before instituting changes in the fall, this one is different for Chicago. The Sox can’t waste a minute without officially naming a new manager this October.
Coming off a losing season that broke the record for the most losses in baseball’s Modern Era, the Sox know that the next manager has their work cut out for them.
General Manager Chris Getz will be looking for someone to quickly and easily fit in with new staff, scouts, and players without mentorship. The ideal candidate will also have a rich background in player development, according to Getz’s interview with 670 The Score.
With the stakes higher than ever for an incoming manager in this century, six people from outside the Sox organization have emerged as the top candidates to be the next manager.
Here are the rankings for the Chicago White Sox manager candidates in descending order...
5. Phil Nevin - former Los Angeles Angels manager
Nevin brings a mixture of management experience to the table. He started his management career in 2008 with the Orange County Flyers, an independent baseball team before managing minor League teams within the Tigers and Diamondbacks organizations from 2010 through 2016. He accumulated a 518-564 record in the independent and minor leagues.
Nevin also managed the Angels for two years after Joe Maddon was dismissed in the middle of 2022. He left the Angels with a .444 winning percentage in 2023.
Despite his lengthy management track record, Nevin’s lack of success doesn’t paint a bright future for the Sox. His losing career record is concerning, especially at the minor league level. It’s hard to blame him for the Angels’ struggles with Mike Trout’s injuries and poor starting pitching, he’s not absolved of responsibility.
The potential optimism outweighs the results with Nevin, and the Sox would be wise not to pursue him.
4. Daniel Descalso, St Louis. Cardinals bench coach
Most of Descalso’s time in MLB has been spent as a player. He was an infielder from 2010 through 2019 but has only recently transitioned into baseball management.
In 2023, Descalso sat in the front office as a baseball operations assistant with Arizona, supporting roster and lineup construction in the same year the Diamondbacks unexpectedly won the pennant. Recently, he joined the Cardinals as the bench coach to help the Cardinals place second in the NL Central with an 83-79 record this season.
Despite Descalso’s knowledge of what it takes to succeed on and off the field, he would be a risky choice. Descalso has more to learn and the Sox have too many missing pieces, and can’t afford to let Descalso learn the ropes on the job. While he might be a great fit later, hiring him now would set him up for failure.
3. Skip Schumaker, former Marlins manager
Schumaker has quickly built a reputation for himself. He started as the first base coach with the Padres in 2017 before being promoted to associate manager in 2020, the same year that San Diego reached the postseason for the first time since 2006.
After two years, Schumaker became the Cardinals bench coach and contributed to St. Louis’ NL Central title in 2022. Schumaker was with the Marlins from 2023-2024 as their manager, where he won NL Manager of the Year. Now, he’s back on the job market.
Though his winning resume is appealing, Schumaker’s historical disputes with management throw a wrench in his potential fit with the Sox. Jake Mintz, senior writer for Yahoo Sports, outlined that Schumaker’s disagreement with the front office’s decision to restructure the team after their successful season led him to request his team mutual option be voided. Schumaker’s frustration with front-office decisions doesn’t bode well with Getz at the helm.
Chicago won't be winners any time soon and the front office will likely make decisions that may not position the Sox for immediate success, which may not sit well with Schumaker. If things don't pan out in Schumaker's favor, the Sox risk being back at square one sooner than planned.
2. Clayton McCullough, Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach
Player development is McCullough’s biggest strength. After playing in Cleveland’s minor league for four years, he volunteered as the assistant coach for East Carolina.
He became a minor league manager for the Blue Jays two years later, leaving Toronto for the Dodgers after seven years with a combined 629-559 record across Rookie and Class-A leagues. Lately, McCullough interviewed to be the manager for the Mets at the end of 2021 and for the Royals in late 2023.
McCullough fulfills Getz’s criteria to understand player development, which the Sox desperately need. Between his time with Toronto and Los Angeles, McCullough has learned to identify and foster talent from the ground up.
While he hasn’t had the chance to manage a team yet, this shouldn’t work against him. His tenure with the Dodgers, a team known for developing young pitchers, should further motivate the Sox to hire him in some capacity if not manager.
1. Will Venable - Texas Rangers associate manager
Venable has racked up diverse coaching experience over the years. He began as a first and third base coach with the Cubs in 2018 through 2020, which included a stint as special assistant to president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.
Venable joined the Red Sox as their bench coach for two years before becoming the Rangers associate manager last year. He has contributed to one division title, one Division Series win, and one World Series win with Texas during his management career.
Succeeding under Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy bodes well for Venable’s future career as a manager. Venable has trained under two of the most analytically minded managers in MLB and can help the Sox get out of their old-school management rut.
Plus, his nine-year career as an outfielder would help turn around clubhouse culture and rapport. With Venable being a big candidate name that has drawn interest from many teams, the Sox shouldn’t miss their opportunity this year.