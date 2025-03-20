Predicting the initial Chicago White Sox 26-man roster with Opening Day a week away

Infield

Andrew Vaughn, Brandon Drury, Josh Rojas, Miguel Vargas, Lenyn Sosa, and Jacob Amaya

The starting shortstop position battle seemed skewed for prospect Colson Montgomery to win the job. A back injury set him back and he has been sent down to minor-league camp to ramp himself up with the hope he can take over the job at some point during the season.

That leaves fellow prospect Chase Meidroth with an opening to make the roster, especially with veteran Josh Rojas battling a fracture in his big toe. However, it is believed to be a pain tolerance issue for Rojas. He reportedly had a good day yesterday in his rehab and the team is hopeful he will avoid an IL stint.

Spoke with Josh Rojas this morning. He says his injured big toe is doing better, trending in the right direction. He hopes to be back on the field in the next few days. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 19, 2025

Meidroth could still make the Opening Day roster in a utility role.

However, if the Sox go with a Rojas and Sosa rotation at short, keeping Amaya's glove on the bench as a late-inning sub is probably the better idea. Rojas can field second and third great but has struggled at short. Sosa's defense is terrible period. Amaya cannot hit worth a lick, but he can field the ball rather well.

Drury has hit the cover off the ball to earn a roster spot and he can split the starting second base duties on the days Sosa is playing short.

Outfield

Michael A. Taylor, Luis Robert Jr, Mike Tauchman, Travis Jankowski, and Austin Slater

This is the first time on this site that it is being projected Robert Jr. will be on the team. The front office would love to trade the former All-Star centerfielder before Opening Day. There just does not seem to be a trade partner at this point.

The hope is he stays healthy and rebuild his value back to 2023 levels and gets traded for a haul of prospects by the deadline.

Jankowski was added recently after not making the Chicago Cubs. Do not be worried, the Cubs outfield is stacked. He provides great defense off the bench. He also hits left-handed however his bat does not provide much power.

Taylor is an elite defender who strikes out way too much. However, having him rotate in left with Jankowski and Slater is much better than trying to watch Andrew Benintendi attempt to catch flyballs and rainbow the baseball to home with his weak arm.

Slater was trending toward a 10-day IL stint to start the season with an oblique injury, but he has returned to the field recently. The idea is he platoons in right with Tauchman.

Designated Hitter

Andrew Benintendi

Benintendi was also trending toward an IL stint with a broken hand. However, he is a quick healer and returned to the lineup yesterday.

If he can swing the bat, the Sox have no choice but to have him on the Opening Day roster.

However, there is no need to add any potential stress on his hand that recently healed by asking him to throw, especially with much better fielding options as described above.

Benintendi being the DH does mean prospect Bryan Ramos would start at Triple-A.

An elbow injury has made throwing nearly impossible for him, but he has been able to swing the bat. He still could technically make the roster if the front office decides to carry just five outfielders with Benintendi being included in that group.

Starting the season on the injured list to create roster space on the 40-man roster for Drury and Clevinger