Projecting the Chicago White Sox Opening Day roster after the Winter Meetings

Bullpen

Justin Anderson, Jared Shuster, Shane Smith, Gus Varland, Prelander Berroa, Fraser Ellard, Penn Murfee, Steven Wilson

This was a group that blew a lot of leads and saves. Hopefully, the minor signings made and some bounce-back seasons can help this group improve. If the bullpen can protect just a few more leads, this club will not flirt with another 120-loss season.

Anderson might be the team's closer this season. Shuster was inconsistent, but he is someone the Sox could use as an opener or left-handed long reliever.

The Sox have to carry Smith on the roster since he was the first pick in the Rule 5 Draft. He will be given a shot to compete for a starting rotation spot and if he throws well, maybe he actually he gets the final rotation spot over Burke.

If that is the case, Burke then should start the season in Triple-A to keep his arm stretched out. Iriate and Jake Eder could also make a case to start the season in the bullpen depending on how they throw in spring training.

Iriate's best fit might be in the bullpen since his floor is an effective high-leverage reliever. However, the Sox might want to see if he can still be a starter and keep him stretched out in Charlotte.

Varland and Berroa showed some promise in a late-season 2024 audition. Murfee missed all of 2024 after needing Tommy John. If he is recovered in time for the start of the season, he is an excellent candidate to be a bounce-back reliever who can be flipped at the deadline.

Wilson could be moved during spring training to a contender looking for a low-cost, bounce-back reliever as well. Otherwise, you sort of have to keep him on the roster to audition him to the rest of the league.

Jordan Leasure and Ron Marinaccio could also make cases to make the big-league roster on Opening Day if they pitch well in spring training.