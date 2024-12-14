Projecting the Chicago White Sox Opening Day roster after the Winter Meetings

Catcher

Edgar Quero, Korey Lee

You could also put Kyle Teel here and move Quero to DH. You could also put a veteran catcher still not on the roster as the club could prefer to give Teel and Quero both more time at Triple-A.

You just do not want that veteran catcher to be Chuckie Robinson, who is still on the 40-man roster. He showed he is an organizational depth catcher and nothing more.

Getz said Quero is going to get a shot to make the Opening Day roster, and the only reason he might get the nod over Teel is just Quero has some more familiarity with the pitching staff.

It is not much because he was only with the big-league club for a week at the end of the season, and that was as an observer.

Plus Teel could make the roster in other spots as Getz has discussed Kyle's versatility allows him to play other spots in the field.

One of those two are likely to start the season in Triple-A and the other as the backup catcher/rotational designated hitter.

Korey Lee is eventually going to be the backup catcher for the rest of the decade. Right now, he will likely be the starter just because of the work he has done with all the pitchers projected to make the club, and he just has more at-bats.

Infield

Andrew Vaughn, Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Lenyn Sosa, Miguel Vargas, Brooks Baldwin

Having Teel in the fold almost makes giving Vaughn a contract look worse. A replacement-level player the last four seasons with a trade market of a player to be named later is taking away a position that Bryan Ramos or Teel could get a look at.

Instead, it is another year where the club hopes Vaughn can finally be unlocked. If he can, he is an ideal player to be flipped at the trade deadline considering his club control days are limited.

Meidroth is an on-base machine. While his defensive range might be limited, he has the chance to be more productive at the plate than Nicky Lopez was at second in 2024.

Colson Montgomery might be better served with another month or two at Triple-A to show his strong September and Arizona Fall League was not just a hot two months. He was awful in his first Triple-A season, but he might have had an injury getting in the way.

Getz said he will be given a chance to win the job out of spring training, so if he hits like he did in September and October, he likely will get a shot. If he hits in the dry Arizona air like he did in the fall, it is not crazy to see him start the season with the Sox.

Lenyn Sosa finished the season strong, and he can rotate at third and second. Miguel Vargas was a disaster after coming to the Southside in the Erick Fedde/Michael Kopech deal. It sounds like the club still wants to use him. If it is a backup third and first baseman, then at least he comes cheap.

Baldwin should be tabbed as the utility infielder based on his ability to hit and fielding capabilities at short and second. If Montgomery is not ready for Opening Day, you could slot in Baldwin as the starting shortstop and use Jacob Amaya off the bench.