Projecting the Chicago White Sox Opening Day roster ahead of first full-squad workout

Bullpen

Justin Anderson, Tyler Gilbert, Prelander Berroa, Cam Booser, Gus Varland, Shane Smith, Penn Murfee, and James Karinchek

If Shuster is going back to being a starter, that removes a lefty to compete with veteran southpaws such as Tyler Gilbert and Cam Booser.

Fraser Ellard had a couple of solid late-season outings in 2024. He has a minor-league option left, so he could go down to Triple-A while the Sox hope Gilbert and Booser have a solid first half to get flipped at the deadline.

Then it would make sense to bring up the lefty Ellard and fellow southpaw, Brandon Eisert

to replace those veterans in the second half. Eisert was recently claimed off of waivers. Plus, with them having options, they could also replace Booser and Gilbert sooner if those two vets struggle early in the season.

Booser and Gilbert should be on a short leash given they are in their 30s. All the arms listed should be on a short leash with the pitching depth the Sox have.

Plus, one reason the bullpen was so awful last season was the team held on to struggling veterans like Tim Hill, Dominic Leone, and John Brebbia for way too long.

Prelander Berroa and Gus Varland were solid after replacing those failed veterans last season. Berroa has the stuff to be the team's closer for the rest of the decade. Right now, it looks like Justin Anderson will get the first crack at the ninth inning.

Jame Karinchek also has the stuff to be the closer if the arm troubles he had last season are behind him.

Penn Murfee has not pitched since early in the 2023 season when he needed Tommy John surgery. He was really solid in 2022, and the hope is he returns to that level.

Shane Smith was the first pick in the Rule 5 Draft. It is unlikely the Sox would not want to keep him since they invested $100k just to acquire him from the Milwaukee Brewers and then have to pay another $50k to send him back if he did not make the team.

Instead, the Sox can stash him in the bullpen and ask him to pitch in low-leverage situations.

The team does have some overlooked prospects who can grab a spot in the pen. Highly-regarded prospect Jairo Iriarte got a look in the bullpen last season. However, the plan sounds like he will still be considered a starter, so he will likely stay stretched out in Triple-A.

Jordan Leasure should not be ruled out either as he was impressive last April before falling apart. Bullpen arms always have massive swings in their careers so maybe he shows in spring training he is back on the upswing.

However, it feels like with all the arms the team has grabbed off the free-agent scrap heap, the front office wants to showcase veterans like Murfee and Booser to flip at the trade deadline. Remember, last year's trade deadline was very kind to the bullpen market.