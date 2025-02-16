Projecting the Chicago White Sox Opening Day roster ahead of first full-squad workout

Outfield

Andrew Benintendi, Mike Tauchman, Austin Slater, and Michael A. Taylor

It still feels like the front office does not trust Luis Robert Jr. to stay healthy during the first half of the season and rebuild his trade value. The team is still reportedly interested in trying to trade their All-Star outfielder before Opening Day.

The logic is simple: It is better to at least get something for him rather than lose him for nothing. That could happen if Robert Jr. suffers another major injury or hits like he did in 2024. In that case, it is better to pay him his $2 million buyout.

Now, there is still a chance he breaks camp with the Sox. If that is the case, the team then carries five outfielders.

However, if he is traded, the Sox can carry four outfielders with Michael A. Taylor at least being able to provide an elite glove in center. He strikes out a ton and barely hits, but he will catch everything hit his way.

If Robert Jr. is not traded, then he is a late-inning replacement to ease Luis' workload or cover for Andrew Benintendi's horrible defense.

Benintendi's contract demands he play based on him being the highest-paid player on the team. Mike Tauchman and Austin Slater were added in the offseason to platoon in right.

If Robert Jr. is traded, the Sox can still carry four outfielders since Drury could play in the corners.

Designated Hitter

Bryan Ramos

He is another young player who showed some promise in a small sample size with the big-league club in 2024. Ramos is battling an elbow injury that could prevent him from playing the field to start the season.

Since he has the promise to hit in the majors, it cannot hurt to give him the DH at-bats.

However, the Sox did just sign Joey Gallo to a minor-league deal with an invite to camp. The all-or-nothing veteran bat could make the team since the club needs power especially from the left side.

Bobby Dalbec is another power-hitting option in camp that could get consideration here. However, the power in his bat has disappeared.

If Luis Robert Jr. is not traded, then it makes more sense to rotate players at DH, send Ramos to the minors, and carry five outfielders with Drury being the power bat off the bench.