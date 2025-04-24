Rain delay is keeping the Chicago White Sox from snapping their losing streak in Minnesota

The rain delay felt inevitable.

The Target Field grounds crew kept doing its best to keep the field dry, but persistent rain eventually caused the series finale of the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins to go into a rain delay at the top of the eighth.

The White Sox are up 3-0 thanks to Shane Smith dominating on the mound through five innings and Miguel Vargas finally going yard.

The rookie pitcher showed once again why he might be one of the best Rule 5 picks ever made by the White Sox.

Shane Smith 🔥



The @WhiteSox rookie fans 7 over 5 scoreless frames. pic.twitter.com/bdWsOesLcw — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 24, 2025

Vargas recently adjusted his stance, and it is starting to pay off. He had two hits in last night's defeat. Then in sixth inning he crushed his first home run of the season.

that baseball went far pic.twitter.com/BAIt2vrDAN — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 24, 2025

Lenyn Sosa also homered in the second. Twins' starter Chris Paddack also walked in a run.

Smith's changeup, along with the rest of his stuff, has been straight up nasty. He allowed just four hits and walked one as the rookie continues to amaze in the early days of his big-league career.

Shane Smith, Disgusting 89mph Changeup. 🤮



19 inches of run. pic.twitter.com/g0cE106vfI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 24, 2025

The White Sox have not won in Minneapolis since 2023. The Twins were 12-1 against the White Sox last season.

The Sox hopefully can get the next six outs to snap the losing streak in the Twin Cities. Maybe, Minnesota concedes, and the game gets finalized with the White Sox winning after completing seven innings.

Give the Twins credit for trying to get this one as the Target Field grounds crew was applying as much Diamond Dry as the crew could to keep the game going in between innings. It was causing the innings to start a few minutes later, but no official delay was needed.

The persistent rain was finally too much as the tarp came onto the field. No update on when play will resume has been provided.