Re-living White Sox 2005 World Series run: Sox use early burst to take down a legend

On this day in 2005, the White Sox took the field in front of 41,000 fans for Game 1 of the World Series against the National League champion Houston Astros. Riding high on the heels of four straight wins over the Angels and four straight complete games by the starting rotation, the White Sox turned to Jose Contreras to get the World Series started off on the right foot. Getting the win would be no easy task, however, as the White Sox were set to face the ageless Roger Clemens, the defending NL Cy Young winner. Clemens won 18 games in 2004 with a sub-3.00 ERA to take home the top pitching award, and was coming off a 2005 season with even better numbers.

The optimal way to beat ace pitchers is to hit them early because the stuff usually gets better as the game goes on, and the White Sox answered the bell in Game 1. Jermaine Dye’s first inning solo shot gave Roger Clemens a wake up call and the White Sox an early lead. The Astros quickly answered in the top of the second on a home run by first baseman Mike Lamb, but the White Sox kept the pressure on early, with back-to-back singles by Carl Everett and Aaron Rowand to lead off the second.

A fielder’s choice brought home the second run, followed by a two-out double by Juan Uribe to score the third, and the White Sox took a 3-1 lead. When Clemens was lifted for reliever Wandy Rodriguez after just two innings, the White Sox were feeling great about their chances. Once again, though, the Astros answered. A pair of singles and a sacrifice bunt put two runners in scoring position with two outs for the Astros’ biggest run producer, Lance Berkman. Berkman jumped on the first pitch, ripping it down the line for a two-run double to tie the game.

Pitching stepped up late for the White Sox in 2005 World Series Game 1

Despite allowing three early runs, White Sox starter Jose Contreras was able to settle in, allowing just one hit for the remainder of his outing. Contreras would get through seven strong for the White Sox, and left the game after a leadoff double in the eighth, unfortunately ending the streak of complete games one short of setting the postseason record.

Thanks to a fourth inning solo home run from Joe Crede, Contreras left with the lead, and would have a chance to win the game if the White Sox bullpen could hang on. The White Sox turned to Neal Cotts, who immediately allowed a base hit to put Astros on the corners with nobody out in a one-run ball game. With the middle of the Astros order coming up, Cotts shook off the pressure and fanned Morgan Ensberg and Mike Lamb to put the Astros on the ropes. With two outs, Ozzie Guillen turned to his closer, bringing Bobby Jenks into the game for a four-out save opportunity.

After pinch-runner Chris Burke stole second, the Astros had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position for franchise legend Jeff Bagwell. Bagwell worked the count to 2-2 before whiffing on a high heater to get Jenks and the White Sox out of the inning. With momentum in their favor, the White Sox added an insurance run on a Pierzynski single and a Podsednik triple, and took a 5-3 lead to the ninth. Jenks cruised through the bottom of the Astros order to lock down the save and give the White Sox a World Series Game 1 victory.

With one victory in the books, the White Sox felt good about where they stood, but with another All-Star level pitcher in Andy Pettitte taking the hill in Game 2, they knew it would be a dogfight. The White Sox would hand the ball to Mark Buehrle the next night, looking to take a commanding lead in the World Series. Join us tomorrow as we recap Game 2!