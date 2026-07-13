Results of White Sox offseason heist of Rays making Chris Getz look smarter by the day

Let's face it. The job that GM Chris Getz has done with the 2026 White Sox has been spectacular. With a payroll that would make the thrifty Charles Comiskey proud (ranked 26th in the MLB), Getz has taken a team that has lost 100-plus games the last three season and turned it into a contender for the AL Central. Something like this happens only if you hit on most of the moves you make, and Getz has done that. Crochet trade? Win. Take a chance on a player from Japan? Success. However, his best move might be a small one most fans didn't pay much attention to at the time.

Tristan Peters arrived to Chicago with little fanfare. When you're traded for cash and the infamous "player to be named later", that tends to happen. However, Peters continues to prove the White Sox, at least to this point, have gotten a steal. And Friday night's feat was the greatest evidence yet.

On Friday, Peters became just the seventh player to hit for the cycle in the 125-year history of the franchise. Dick Allen and Bill Melton never did it. The same goes for Magglio Ordonez and Paul Konerko. What about Luis Aparicio and Nellie Fox? No and no. Harold Baines? Nope. Peters also became just the second native Canadian to accomplish the feat. But wait, there's more. He's only the fifth player to do it as a No. 9 hitter in the history of baseball. Finally, the Sox center fielder is just the third White Sox player in the expansion era (since 1961) to hit for the cycle.

Tristan Peters went from roster casualty to MLB All-Star

Getz certainly was hoping to get production like this after trading away oft-injured vet Luis Robert Jr., just not from this player. After all, Luisangel Acuna, the younger brother of MLB star Ronald, was the favorite to be the White Sox center fielder, and Peters was in the middle of a battle to make the Opening Day roster in camp. Now, the 26-year-old rookie has joined an elite club, and his 2.9 fWAR has been awarded with a trip to Philadelphia this week

Hit for the cycle one day, named an All-Star the next. Congrats, Tristan! pic.twitter.com/CHDBTr8acO — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 11, 2026

Originally, Peters was supposed to be a left-handed batter who could play all three outfield positions off the bench. Although he did hit a career-best 15 homers in the Minors in 2025, Peters wasn't expected to provide much impact at the plate, however, his game continues to evolve. In the last four weeks, Peters has hit four of his six home runs and has a Slugging % of .575, an increase of over 18% from the beginning of the season. Acuna's struggles and a couple outfield injuries opened the door for Peters to take regular at bats against right-handed pitching, and he's thrived in those opportunities.

It may only be one half of baseball, but Tristan Peters is making the offseason trade with the Rays look like a genius decision by Chris Getz, and his contributions are a key part of the White Sox heading into the break in the midst of the playoff race.