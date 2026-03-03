Sam Antonacci's impressive start has this White Sox player feeling the pressure

If you’re a White Sox fan, you’ve probably heard of Sam Antonacci by now. This time last year, Antonacci wasn’t on anybody’s radar, but a huge season in the minor leagues capped off by a strong performance in the Arizona Fall League put the 23 year-old infielder on the map. Antonacci has continued to open eyes with an impressive start to spring training, and he may now be forcing his way into the big league picture sooner rather than later. His emergence could leave White Sox infielder Chase Meidroth feeling the pressure as the season gets underway.

Antonacci spent 2025 between High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham. The former fifth round pick slashed .291/.433/.409 with an OPS of .842 during his first full season. He went to Arizona to participate in the fall league in October, where he slashed .378/.505/.541 with a 1.046 OPS in 19 games, earning him an Arizona Fall League all-star nod. He arrived to spring training getting buzz about his imminent big league call up, but the White Sox wanted to see a bit more in the power department from Antonacci, who hit just five home runs last season.

Antonacci has answered the power questions in a big way this spring. He launched a no-doubt blast against Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon in the spring opener, which left the bat at 109.5 MPH. He followed it up with another one Saturday against the Guardians, leaving the bat at 107.1 MPH. Neither home run was cheap, traveling 417 and 416 feet, respectively. Overall, Antonacci is 4-for-13 this spring, with those two home runs, a double, three walks, and two hit-by-pitches. He’s also stolen three bases and scored seven times.

SAM ANTONACCI. OUT OF THE PARK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/658jI0O0Gb — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 28, 2026

Antonacci has departed White Sox camp to join teammate Kyle Teel on Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. But he left the White Sox with something to think about on his way out.

Antonacci has never played above the Double-A level, so he's likely to begin the year with Triple-A Charlotte, but could be the first name called in the event of an injury to the infield.

Chase Meidroth could have a short leash with Antonacci waiting in the wings

Chase Meidroth is likely going to open the season as the White Sox second baseman, and the team is high on his future, but the pressure on him may be building. Meidroth showed elite on-base ability last year, but struggled with consistency. Overall, he finished with a .683 OPS and matched Antonacci’s five home runs in 2025. Meidroth has worked on shortening his leg kick to make better contact, and can certainly hold his job with a step forward. But Antonacci has the makings of a legitimate all-around player at the big league level.

Having too much talent and not enough spots is an excellent problem to have for the White Sox, and perhaps the extra pressure to perform will light a fire under Meidroth and get him on the right track. If not, the White Sox could continue their streak of new players starting at second base each year and Sam Antonacci could join the list soon.