Tanner Murray’s surprising spring breakout could force White Sox into drastic decision

The White Sox addition of Tanner Murray this offseason went somewhat overlooked amidst a flurry of activity. The team acquired Murray in a trade with the Rays back in November, which also netted them outfielder Everson Pereira. As Spring Training rolls along, White Sox fans who were unfamiliar with Murray are starting to learn his name, as he’s been one of the early spring standouts. Murray has played so well, in fact, that I’m beginning to wonder if he could force the White Sox to make a drastic decision.

Until recently, it felt like the White Sox backup infield job was a competition between Lenyn Sosa and Curtis Mead. Each have their strengths but come with a fair amount of questions. Sosa led the White Sox with 22 home runs in 2025, but doesn’t have a home on defense and lacks the on base skills of many others in the lineup. Mead has solid metrics and contact ability but hasn’t been able to slug consistently enough to stick at the big league level yet. Both players are out of minor league options, so it seemed like an open competition between the two to earn the backup infield spot. But could 26 year-old infielder Tanner Murray be forcing his way into the conversation as well?

Murray, in six games this spring, has hit two home runs and holds a 1.153 OPS. On defense, he’s demonstrated the ability to play both shortstop and third base well. He’s made lots of hard contact, even when it hasn’t resulted in hits. Obviously there’s a long way to go until the season starts, but Murray looks like he’s ready to outperform last year’s numbers and land his first big league callup.

Tanner Murray goes yard! pic.twitter.com/5YUdE4XJ4G — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 26, 2026

Murray credits Rays hitting staff for his early spring success

Murray spoke with Sox Machine’s James Fegan on his offseason work:

“I give credit to Kenny Hook,” Murray said. “The hitting guy in Durham last year for dealing with me and helping me unlock some stuff I didn’t even know I had, so I’m excited to use more of it this year”.

Murray’s 2025 season with Triple-A Durham saw him set his career high with 18 home runs, but also saw his on-base percentage drop from .328 to .299. The White Sox are hopeful that Murray can find the best of both worlds this year. If he can, his defensive versatility will make him a valuable asset to the team. His primary work has come at shortstop and third base this spring, but Murray has played every infield position as well as some outfield in his minor league career.

Spring Training statistics certainly aren’t everything, and for what it’s worth, Lenyn Sosa and Curtis Mead both have respectable numbers this spring. But Murray has put himself on the map this February and could at least make the White Sox think about what they’re looking for. Even if Murray doesn’t make the Opening Day roster, he could still have a significant role on the 2026 White Sox and be one of the first names called upon in the event of an injury.

He’s definitely a name for White Sox fans to pay attention to moving forward