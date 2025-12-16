The top prospect White Sox should target from every Luis Robert Jr. trade suitor

As the Christmas holiday approaches and the weather cools, the MLB hot stove is only heating up. For the White Sox, the future of center fielder Luis Robert Jr. has been front and center in discussions for nearly a full season. The White Sox held Robert at the deadline despite heavy trade speculation and picked up his $20 million option for 2026. Trade discussion has continued into the offseason, with multiple teams checking in on his availability. Among the recently interested teams according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic: The Mets, Phillies, Pirates, and Padres. The Phillies reported deal with Adolis Garcia may take them out of the Robert sweepstakes, but the Mets, Pirates, and Padres are still on the hunt for offensive upgrades. Some of these teams have stronger farm systems than others, but each of them have players that could be of interest to the White Sox. Let’s take a look at some of those names:

OF/1B Ryan Clifford (NYM #8 prospect)

The White Sox have made clear their desire to bring in a left-handed infielder to balance the lineup, and first base is a position with a big question mark. The 22 year-old Clifford spent the 2025 season between Double-A and Triple-A with the Mets organization, launching 29 home runs and posting an .826 OPS in 139 games. Clifford walked 85 times in 2025, the driving force behind his .356 on-base percentage despite a sub-.250 average. Along with the walks come a lot of strikeouts, particularly on offspeed pitches, leading some to wonder how he’ll handle big league pitchers with strong secondary offerings. But the power and on base skills are undeniable, and Clifford could be ready for the big leagues as early as 2026. The White Sox could certainly use more power in their lineup, and Clifford could be a player of interest.

Ryan Clifford hits the ball VERY hard.



He's a sleeper target in fantasy for 2026 with the Mets' 1B situation in flux 🤫



Targets, sleepers & fades: https://t.co/JW39G3Hd6E pic.twitter.com/topXB3m86b — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 20, 2025

RHP Thomas Harrington (PIT #10 prospect)

The White Sox have a rotation of Shane Smith, Davis Martin, Anthony Kay, and two question marks. 2025 returnees Sean Burke and Jonathan Cannon along with prospects Tanner McDougal and Duncan Davitt could be in the mix, but the White Sox are likely to bring in more external options. The 24 year-old Harrington made his big league debut for the Pirates in 2025, and has lost a bit of steam due to his immediate struggles. The former 36th overall pick was a quick riser that features four pitches grading out at least average. He posted impressive minor league seasons in 2023 and 2024 before running into trouble in 2025, but there’s enough there for a team like the White Sox to be intrigued. The Pirates are interested in dealing from their pitching depth to add offense and there could be a match here. Harrington would get an opportunity to work with Brian Bannister and Zach Bove and compete for a wide open starting rotation in spring training. He’s got the stuff to be a solid major league starter, and it’s a gamble the White Sox should consider.

RHP Miguel Mendez (SD #5 prospect)

The San Diego Padres used to have the strongest farm system in baseball, but heavy involvement in the trade market has depleted it. In Mendez, the White Sox would land a high-upside arm with reliever risk. Mendez, now 23, has been in the Padres organization since 2021 and reached the Double-A level in 2025. His fastball reaches near triple-digits and he complements it with a sharp breaking slider. The key to sticking in the rotation will be the development of his changeup. The White Sox have favored pitchers with changeups since Brian Bannister joined the organization, and it’s been a primary focus in refining the arsenals of their young arms. The White Sox could add Mendez and focus on the changeup development with hopes he’ll be a big league starting pitcher. If he sticks, he’d have the arsenal to be a top-of-the-rotation arm. There might be too much upside here for the White Sox to pass on it.

Whether the White Sox will deal Robert this offseason or not is unknown, but look for the team to focus on power bats or big league ready pitching in any return. Until a trade happens, expect the rumors about Robert to dominate headlines on the south side.