The White Sox could do something in free agency they haven’t done since 2005

The White Sox will scour the market from top to bottom looking for upgrades in 2026. Corner infield seems to be a position of need for the team, who have already been linked to former Royals and Orioles first baseman Ryan O’Hearn. With the market beginning to move, one unconventional option could be on the table for the White Sox, who would accomplish something they haven’t done in twenty years.

According to an article from Yahoo Japan, the White Sox are one of six major league teams that had scouts in attendance at a recent scrimmage game that featured Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto. Okamoto, a 29 year-old corner infielder for the Yomiuri Giants, is expected to be posted later this week and make the leap to Major League Baseball this offseason. An 11-year veteran of the NPB, Okamoto has demonstrated 30+ home run power in the past, with six seasons above that mark in his career. He was limited to 77 games in 2025, but launched 15 home runs and slashed .322/.411/.581 in those games. Okamoto has 277 home runs across his NPB career, and has posted an OPS over .800 in every season since 2018. He has a .916 OPS in his career against pitches 93 miles per hour and up, which he’ll see a ton of in the Major Leagues.

Though Okamoto primarily played third base, he’s contributed at first base as well, and could potentially rotate at both in the big leagues. He was the primary first-baseman for the Japanese team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Compared to his fellow countryman and corner-infielder Munetaka Murakami, Okamoto is viewed as a more well-rounded hitter, though Murakami may have more power and a higher ceiling. Okamoto is also four years older than the 25 year-old Murakami and will have less time to figure out MLB pitching. His swing mechanics and right-handed power profile have often been compared to Seiya Suzuki of the Cubs, who produced 31 home runs and 103 RBIs in 2025.

It's been 20 years since the White Sox last signed a player from Japan

The White Sox being involved in the Japanese free agent market is a rare feat, and a signing would be a major step for the organization. The White Sox haven’t signed a player directly from Japan since Tadahito Iguchi signed with the team before the 2005 season. Iguchi produced two league average seasons with the White Sox in 2005 and 2006 and was a major piece of the World Series championship team. After struggling to produce with Philadelphia and San Diego in 2007 and 2008, Iguchi headed back to Japan at age 33. It wasn’t a long big league stint for Iguchi, but it was productive, and the White Sox have been mostly absent in the Japanese free agent market ever since. The White Sox made a presentation for Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki last offseason, but nobody ever considered them a serious suitor on that front. That may change this offseason.

White Sox scouting director David Keller mentioned the team’s hiring of a scout to cover the Japanese and Korean baseball leagues, so this interest in Okamoto could be the beginning of a philosophical shift for the team. Chris Getz and the front office have worked hard to reshape the processes of the organization to bring them into the modern game, and a presence in Japan is a huge step. Whether the White Sox will be in serious pursuit of Okamoto or anyone from Japan this offseason remains to be seen, but it seems they’re doing their due diligence. They still have a long way to go, but it’s a step in the right direction.