The White Sox may already have their eye on a replacement for Luis Robert Jr.

The outfield picture for the 2026 White Sox is currently unclear as the Winter Meetings roll along this week in Orlando. The team made the decision to non-tender veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman, though they could consider bringing him back for a lesser cost. Andrew Benintendi’s poor defense and recent injury history could relegate him to a primary DH role, so the White Sox could be in the market for multiple corner outfielders this offseason. But recent rumors have tied the White Sox to a center fielder that might only makes sense if the team elects to trade Luis Robert Jr.

MLB.com’s Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart, in his article earlier this week, mentioned the White Sox as one of four teams interested in Astros center fielder Jake Meyers. The Astros seem to be seeking young starting pitching in exchange for Meyers, who has two more years of control and will turn 30 in June.

Meyers, originally a 13th-round pick by the Astros in 2017, made his big league debut with Houston in 2021. He posted his best OPS since his rookie season in 2025 at .727. His .292 average this past season was a big improvement over his .219 mark in 2024, though his career-high 13 home runs in 2024 dropped to only three this season. Meyers has always been known as a glove-first outfielder, and he’s not a huge base-stealer despite above-average speed. His 9 Outs Above Average in 2025 were among the best center fielders in baseball, though his arm is below average.

Jake Meyers fit with the White Sox roster is unclear

As far as his fit on the White Sox is concerned, Meyers could step into the center field role in the short-term if the White Sox were to move Luis Robert Jr.. If the team elects to hold Robert, Meyers would likely be relegated to a fourth or fifth outfielder role since he doesn’t have the bat for a corner spot. Derek Hill was tendered a contract and also profiles as a glove-first center fielder, so if the White Sox are looking for a bench outfielder who can step in when Robert inevitably gets hurt, they don’t need to trade assets to get it. The free agent outfield market is thin, so it makes sense that outfield-needy teams are exploring the trade market, but the White Sox should remain focused on the corners.

The seriousness of the White Sox interest in Meyers is unknown. It could be nothing more than the team doing their due diligence on an available option. But it could be a genuine pursuit that indicates a Robert trade is more likely than originally thought.

Rumors are swirling as all 30 teams get together in Orlando this week, and to this point, the White Sox involvement has been strictly rumors with little action. There’s a long way to go, however, and the White Sox have many needs. We’ll see how different the team looks in February.