Three ideal trade destinations for Chicago White Sox former All-Star Luis Robert Jr.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting the Dodgers are interested in trading prospects to address their outfield rather than pay Teoscar Hernandez the money he is demanding to return.

Dodgers exploring right-handed hitting alternatives beyond free agent Teoscar Hernández. Story: https://t.co/NBoxxt50AF — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2024

The White Sox's asking price is believed to be just "something significant." While Dodgers team president Andrew Freidman has fleeced Chris Getz once before, in this instance, he might not be able to considering the asking price.

Also, this could be a decision where Freidman realizes he no longer has a spot for top prospect Dalton Rushing, a player Getz reportedly wanted back at this year's trade deadline for Garrett Crochet.

It made sense to say no to a player who only plays every five days and was on a pitch limit. Luis Robert Jr. can play every day--if healthy--and impacts the game at the plate and in the field.

That is why Rushing might be in play. However, he could be used as the team's backup catcher and fourth outfielder this season.

The Dodgers could offer some big-league players in the same vein as Miguel Vargas with the hope that things turn out better. Pitcher Bobby Miller looks to be squeezed out of the rotation with the addition of Blake Snell. There is still some potential to be a good starting pitcher there.

James Outman hit 23 home runs in 2023, but struggled mightily in 2024 to where he was demoted a few times. The only downside to Outman being a reclamation project is he turns 28 next May. It would not make sense to flip a younger Robert Jr. for Outman.

Plus, the White Sox front office might not want players with club control years already burned. Still, the Dodgers have plenty of significant prospects to offer back for Luis Robert Jr.