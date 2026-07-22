Tigers big trade decision on ace Tarik Skubal could be a win-win for the White Sox

As the number of days until the 2026 MLB trade deadline ticks down, several middling teams are hoping to receive clear answers about a direction over the next couple weeks. For some, however, the decision is only getting more difficult as the team continues to tread water. Earlier this week, FanSided’s Robert Murray did his best to predict which teams will buy and which will sell ahead of the August 3rd deadline. For the White Sox, the answer seems to be buying barring a disastrous two-week stretch. But for the AL Central rival Tigers, the decision is much less clear. The Tigers indecision could end up being their downfall and benefit the White Sox in a big way.

The Tigers enter Wednesday’s series finale against the Cubs at 47-54. That’s good for 6.5 games behind the White Sox and Guardians in the central division, and five back in the Wild Card race. Five games doesn’t seem insurmountable with 61 games to play, but the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, and Houston Astros all sit between Detroit and the current third Wild Card holder, the Boston Red Sox. Though the Tigers have played better baseball as of late (25-16 since June 1), it’s a pretty steep hill still to climb.

It’s a big decision to make for a team that had World Series aspirations coming into the season, and the biggest choice, of course, is what to do with two-time reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. Skubal is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and is unlikely to sign an extension with the Tigers. He’s dealt with injuries this season but continues to be one of the most dominant arms in the league when healthy. The Tigers would undoubtedly land a haul should they decide to move him, but may be hesitant to give up on a season with high expectations given their strong recent play.

The White Sox could benefit from the Tigers standing pat or selling

For the White Sox, the Tigers' decision could be a win either way. Should the Tigers move Skubal, they’d essentially be punting on the season, and it would give the White Sox one less team to compete with as they try to win the AL Central for the first time since 2021. It would also take a very tough pitcher out of the division, and possibly out of the American League. On the flip side, the Tigers getting a farm system boost and retaining some talent on the roster would make them a tough opponent in the future.

Perhaps the best outcome for the White Sox is the Tigers keeping Skubal. Even though they’re in a much better position that they were a few weeks ago, they’re more likely to miss the playoffs than make it at this point, and they’d likely lose Skubal this offseason for nothing if they don’t trade him. With uncertainty about the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the status of the qualifying offer, Detroit may not even get a compensation pick for Skubal leaving in free agency. The Tigers missing the playoffs AND failing to cash in on Skubal’s value would be music to the ears of White Sox fans.

As the trade deadline rapidly approaches and the White Sox prepare to act as buyers for the first time in several seasons, the Tigers’ decision to buy or sell will be a development worth paying attention to. Tarik Skubal won’t be pitching on the south side of Chicago in October, but White Sox fans can still take away a victory if he’s not pitching in Detroit.