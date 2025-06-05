Tim Elko is teaching a top White Sox prospect something even the coaches can’t

The Chicago White Sox recalled first baseman Tim Elko from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday for his second stint in the Major Leagues this season.

The news was announced prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Tigers, and Elko was immediately injected into the starting the lineup Wednesday.

Elko, 26, has quickly become a very popular player among White Sox fans in 2025, and he got off to a red-hot start in the minor leagues before being called up to make his MLB debut on May 10th against the Marlins.

Elko's MLB stint

Elko's first taste of the big leagues lasted just two weeks. He was sent back down to Charlotte with Andrew Vaughn on May 23rd despite hitting three home runs in his first 10 games on a roster that otherwise lacks power bats. Elko had a batting average of just .161 and struggled with chasing pitches out of the strike zone.

Chris Getz was insistent that Elko would eventually be back, and an injury to infielder Lenyn Sosa has created that opportunity. Sosa was placed on the Injured List with a hip flexor strain on Wednesday, and no initial timeline for his return was given.

It should open the door for Elko to start every day at first base, with Miguel Vargas sliding back over to third base, and Josh Rojas moving to second.

Kyle Teel praises Tim Elko

Elko has been exceptional in the minor leagues. Not only has he had a great season on the field, but he has also been praised for his clubhouse presence and leadership off the field. Many former teammates and coaches of Elko have made comments about his work ethic and the example that he sets for other players.

Even some of the best prospects in the organization credit a lot of their success to Elko.

White Sox catching prospect Kyle Teel hit .333 with an OPS of 1.058 in the month of May. That earned him the distinction of White Sox Minor League Position Player of the Month. Teel recently spoke with Charlotte Knights game-day host Kendall Smith about what he has learned about himself over the course of the 2025 season.

“When you’re around guys that have experience and you’re around guys that play the game, and are really good at playing the game...I feel like I learn the most out of my teammates," Teel said. "Tim Elko for example, what it means to be a leader. That guy leads by example and everyone wants to be around him for that reason. And when it comes to hard work, we get after it here. It’s just contagious”.

Tim Elko's leadership is invaluable

One of the top hitting prospects in baseball providing a glowing review of Elko’s leadership ability and mentioning how much he has learned from him. That's a huge endorsement of a guy who has already become a fan favorite in Chicago.

The ability to lead by example is rare nowadays, and it’s a trait that can’t really be taught by coaches. Coaches and managers are natural leaders, and are mostly respected by players for the title and position they’re given. But if a young White Sox team is going to find an identity and establish a strong culture, having respected leaders that also take the field every day is essential.

To be a peer and be respected enough that teammates want to emulate you is a rare feat. But that's Tim Elko for you.

Not only does Elko’s presence help the clubhouse, but instilling these same leaderhship traits in players like Kyle Teel, Colson Montgomery, and anyone else currently in Charlotte that may be a part of the White Sox future, will be a major asset for the culture of the next competitive Sox team.

Clubhouse drama and lack of leadership is one of the things that derailed the last rebuild. Establishing a good culture early in the process will help these guys overcome any adversity they may face. Rather than developing cliques and internally feuding, players can rally around their leaders, and even become the leaders themselves as they grow.

Both on and off the field, the White Sox are a better team with Tim Elko in tow. Here’s hoping he takes his second chance and runs with it, and that Tim is here to stay.