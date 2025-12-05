What Will Venable's first season really told us about the White Sox rebuild

Will Venable entered his first full season as a Major League manager with one of the toughest tasks in baseball. The White Sox were coming off a record-breaking 121 losses in 2024, and have been in the middle of a transitional period. The identity of the franchise has reached a gray area. The White Sox front office remains committed to rebuild, and Venable's first season showed he understood that the development of players was just as, if not more, important that winning.

From the day Venable took the job, he understood the objective, and emphasized player development and structural consistency. The White Sox weren't built to win immediately, but rather to build upon the present and create a future core. Venable leaned into it, often giving opportunities and staying patient through growing pains.

Measured Growth

On the field, the team's performance reflected both the limitations of the roster and some of Venable's early fingerprints. The Sox played with more discipline, and executed in situational spots better than previous seasons. At the same time, predictable first year managerial issues arrived. Bullpen decisions occasionally made headlines, and the offense never really found it's footing.

On the whole, though it may not have felt like it, the White Sox did improve in a few critical areas. Progress is essential to a team in rebuild, especially one with a first time manager at the helm. The season record improved by 19 games, and 140 runs over 2024, and home runs improved by 32. Sox fans felt the culture shift, and White Sox veterans were vocal about communication improvements. Venable's even demeanor and clear expectations helped to reduce noise surrounding the franchise. That alone marked an improvement, even if the standings didn't move dramatically.

The Path to Progress

Year one didn't answer every question in the books, but it did give the White Sox much needed direction that they'd been lacking for several seasons. The improved record, clear communication, and emphasis on development shows that Venable is capable of managing growth and improvement.

The next step is turning stability into momentum. With more young talent on the way and a roster that will keep evolving, Venable's challenge shifts from laying the groundwork to producing the progress so craved by Sox fans. Whether the Sox can take that leap in 2026 will say far more about his longevity than anything from his first season.

So what does all of this say about Will Venable? Year two won't just measure the White Sox, it will measure Venable himself. The direction is in place, the foundation is getting there, and the culture is improving. Now all Venable must do is show that with discipline, this team can produce results.