White Sox add to outfield depth with signing of former Giants lineup mainstay

Less than a week after shipping outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets in a deal, the White Sox have made a move to address the vacated position. The White Sox have added former Giants first-baseman and outfielder Lamonte Wade Jr. on a minor league deal with an invitation to big league Spring Training. It’s not the definitive upgrade the White Sox need in the outfield, but it’s an intriguing option with a history of mild success that will get a crack at making the roster.

Wade, 32, was drafted in the 9th round by the Minnesota Twins in the 2015 MLB Draft. He rose through the Twins organization, ultimately making his Major League debut for Minnesota in 2019. After brief big league stints in 2019 and 2020, the Twins dealt Wade to the Giants, where he was given a much bigger role and cashed in. In his first season as a big league regular, Wade hit 18 home runs and posted an OPS of .808. Injuries dampened his 2022 season, but Wade rebounded nicely in 2023, posting a .790 OPS with 17 long balls. He wasn't quite the same in 2024, and his 2025 season was brutal, leading to his departure from the Giants in a trade to the Angels. He wasn’t able to bounce back to finish the season, and the Angels released Wade to begin this offseason.

Wade brings a skillset the White Sox could use

He’s not the strongest, fastest, or most reliable bat on the market, but Wade does several things the White Sox like. His on-base percentage got a boost for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Wade walked 76 and 62 times, respectively, giving him an on-base percentage around .380 despite an average of .260 or below. His metrics took a nose dive heading into 2025, but Wade’s batted ball numbers looked strong as recently as 2024. He posted above average marks in exit velocity, hard hit percentage, and chase rate. It’s easy to see why the White Sox felt he was worth a look.

LaMonte Wade Jr. goes back-to-back with Jorge Soler. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IuzU1q7Jmk — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2024

Wade’s path to making the big league roster is a bit unclear at the moment. The White Sox are very thin in the outfield, especially after the Robert deal, but Wade has never been a strong defender in the outfield and may be better suited in a first-base role. First base, of course, is occupied by Munetaka Murakami, but Wade’s versatility could help him carve out a bench role with the 2026 club, or the White Sox could elect to try him in the outfield despite the defensive woes. Regardless, it’s a low-risk high-reward move for the White Sox, who are looking to take a step forward in 2026.

As the countdown to Spring Training continues, I expect the White Sox to be one of the more active teams over the next few weeks. Chris Getz has indicated the presence of financial flexibility, and the team still has holes to fill.

We’ll see what Getz and the White Sox have up their sleeves for the rest of an important offseason.