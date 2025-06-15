White Sox aggressive mentality points to upcoming MLB call-up for a top prospect

With the promotion of Grant Taylor to the Major Leagues this past week, the Chicago White Sox have now had eight (8) different players make their MLB debut in 2025.

Some, like catching duo Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel, were among the organization’s top-ranked prospects. Others, like Tim Elko, put up video game numbers in Triple-A, and deserved a shot to prove themselves in the big leagues.

The aggressive promotions have continued even throughout the minor leagues this week, as top prospect Noah Schultz will be heading to Charlotte, and is now just one level away from the big leagues despite a career-high walk rate in Birmingham this season.

Schultz’s promotion is an indication that his MLB debut could come before the end of 2025, as the White Sox look to fill the roster with young players and future stars.

Colson Montgomery could be next MLB call-up

Perhaps the biggest name remaining in the minor leagues on the position player side is former first-round pick Colson Montgomery.

Up through 2023, Montgomery was cruising through the minor leagues and generating national attention. He was even ranked inside MLB Pipeline’s Top 10 prospects in baseball at the start of 2024.

Unfortunately, back issues and struggles in Triple-A have put a damper on a very promising start to his professional career. Montgomery hit just .214 with a .710 OPS in 130 games with AAA-Charlotte in 2024, and his stats took an even bigger dive this season. After starting the season hitting .160 (13-for-81) with just three extra-base hits, the White Sox pulled Montgomery from game action on April 27 and sent him to Arizona to work with hitting director Ryan Fuller on swing mechanics.

Montgomery returned to Charlotte on May 13, and so far, his time in Arizona seems to have made a difference.

Montgomery hit .250 to finish out May, with an on-base percentage of .346. His numbers in June have been comparable, though he’s missed a handful of games due to soreness from getting hit by a pitch. Montgomery has started making more consistent contact, and is driving the ball out of the ballpark consistently. He looks more confident at the plate, even when his at-bats don't result in hits.

With the White Sox seemingly being aggressive with their decision to promote prospects, it wouldn’t surprise me if Colson Montgomery is brought up to Chicago before too long. Based on comments from Paul Janish and Josh Barfield, it doesn’t sound like the White Sox need Montgomery to light the world on fire in Charlotte to feel good about giving him a shot.

Instead, the team wants to feel that Montgomery is in a position to work competitive at-bats at the big league level. His at-bats over the past month definitely fall into that category.

It’s reasonable to believe that some of Colson’s struggles could be on the mental side. He has been waiting for a couple of years now to get the call. Maybe he is putting too much pressure on himself as a result. A promotion to the big leagues may take some of the pressure off Montgomery and allow him to re-establish the confidence that got him this far.

From a roster perspective, it makes a ton of sense. Chase Meidroth has done a tremendous job at shortstop for the White Sox in 2025, but his bat profiles better at second base long term. The only other shortstop on the roster is Vinny Capra, who has played solid defense but really struggled at the plate. Capra is nothing more than a placeholder on this roster, and designating him for assignment is an easy way for the Sox to clear a roster spot for Montgomery.

With no other real competition at the position, Colson will get plenty of chances to show he belongs at shortstop for the foreseeable future.

With several top prospects having already made their debut in 2025, the excitement is starting to build on the South Side, even if the win-loss record is ugly. With more than three months of the season to play, and more young players performing well in the minor leagues, more debuts are on the way. Montgomery's day may be coming soon.