White Sox call-up gives former Mariners top prospect a chance to revive dying career

The career of former sixth overall pick Jarred Kelenic hasn’t gone the way he envisioned when he heard his name called. Kelenic showed exactly why he was drafted so high in his debut season, launching 23 home runs and posting a .904 OPS across three levels. He quickly rose to become one of the top prospects in all of baseball. There was no doubt about his minor league production, but it’s been a big time struggle to put things together in the big leagues for Kelenic, who will now play for his third big-league team in hopes of finally becoming the hitter that scouts and teams dreamed about.

The White Sox have called up OF Jarred Kelenic. — Ian Eskridge (@dailywhitesox) April 29, 2026

The White Sox have since confirmed the move, with outfielder Everson Pereira heading to the injured list after exiting Tuesday’s game with what the team called shoulder soreness. It turns out the injury is a strained pec that will sideline Pereira with Kelenic joining the roster. The White Sox opened a 40-man roster spot with LHP Doug Nikhazy exiting the organization on waivers earlier this week. Nikhazy was claimed by the crosstown rival Cubs.

Kelenic first broke into the major leagues with the Mariners, where he struggled over the first two years. He saw modest success during the 2023 season, posting a .746 OPS in 105 games, and it felt like it may be the turnaround he was looking for. Kelenic was dealt to the Braves that offseason and unfortunately didn't take the step forward they hoped. He spent 2025 floating between Triple-A and the major leagues, struggling at both levels. He joined the White Sox this offseason on a minor league deal. A mixed bag in the spring led Kelenic to begin the year with Triple-A Charlotte

Kelenic began the season very slowly, but over the past two weeks, he’s shown the kind of power potential the White Sox hoped to unlock when they signed him to a minor league deal this winter.

Jarred Kelenic's recent success earns him another chance at the big leagues

In 26 games, Kelenic is slashing .202/.346/.464 with an OPS of .810, but over the past week, he’s hitting .250 with four home runs and seven walks. Kelenic has played all three outfield positions throughout his career, but his primary reps have been in center this year. He may see the majority of his at bats in right field for the White Sox if he’s directly replacing the spot of Pereira. The White Sox have heavily favored platoon matchups this season, so my guess is Kelenic sees the majority of his at bats against right-handed pitchers. For me, making the move for a guy like Kelenic means the White Sox plan to get him substantial at bats, and he has a chance to stick even when Pereira returns if he performs.

Is Jarred Kelenic going to finally figure things out at the big league level? Who knows. Probably not. But it’s at least a more interesting option than some of the other minor league outfielders. The potential is certainly there for Kelenic, and the White Sox were excited to land him this offseason. He’s spent plenty of time working with Ryan Fuller and the White Sox staff as he looks to find his form. Maybe it’s nothing, but maybe there’s something there.

After failing to settle in with the Mariners and Braves, the White Sox may be Kelenic’s final chance. How long the opportunity will be is unknown, but there’s an opportunity here for Kelenic, and he’ll likely get his first crack at this this weekend as the White Sox head west.