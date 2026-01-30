White Sox complete Seranthony Dominguez roster move with disappointing DFA

The White Sox began the process of spending the money saved from trading Luis Robert Jr. this week, making the reported agreement with RHP Seranthony Dominguez official. In a corresponding move, the White Sox designated one-time promising prospect Bryan Ramos for assignment, potentially ending his career in Chicago. It’s a disappointing but unsurprising outcome for Ramos, who didn’t seem to have a path to regular at bats in 2026.

Bryan Ramos was once a promising prospect for the White Sox

Ramos, who will turn 24 in March, was originally signed by the White Sox for just $300k in 2018. The native of Cuba spent 2019 in the Arizona Complex League before heading to affiliated ball in 2021 following the cancelled minor league season. After modest offensive numbers in 2021, Ramos posted a .793 OPS and slugged 22 home runs between High-A and Double-A in 2022. Another solid offensive season in 2023 landed Ramos among the White Sox top prospects entering 2024, but his minor league numbers took a step back following an early season injury.

Ramos was called up to the White Sox and made his big league debut in 2024, but struggled to a .585 OPS in a 32-game stint. Ramos played in just four major league games in 2025, going 2-for-12 with two doubles and two RBIs. Pairing his short stint with uninspiring minor league numbers and the White Sox increased depth on the infield leaves Ramos without a clear role, and the White Sox elected to use his roster spot to add Dominguez.

It’s not a guarantee that Ramos will exit the organization. He’ll now be available on waivers for any of the other 29 teams to claim and add to their 40-man roster. If he clears waivers, the White Sox have the option of outrighting him to the minor leagues, which will keep him in the organization and simply remove him from the roster. It’s unclear whether or not Ramos is likely to be claimed, but a 24 year-old infielder with power potential could be appealing to a rebuilding team or extra depth for a contender.

Regardless, it’s a disappointing ending in Chicago for what was once a promising player. It’s also a compliment to Chris Getz and Mike Shirley on their efforts to revamp the farm system and add extra depth to the roster. The White Sox are beginning to turn the corner from rebuilding to building, and the team simply can’t afford to keep too many fringe players on their roster.

As disappointing as Ramos’ DFA is, it’s a promising sign of the health of the organization. The White Sox are on the way up, as members of the front office have continued to state throughout the offseason.

“I think we are going to make a meaningful step forward." White Sox looking to build on momentum as they enter 2026 season: https://t.co/825tEh54Dr — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) January 30, 2026

I, for one, am excited for the White Sox to begin proving it on the field. And that begins in Arizona in just a couple weeks!