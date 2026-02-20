White Sox could lose potential Opening Day outfield option before spring games begin

Just a couple days after White Sox manager Will Venable lauded his early spring performance, outfielder Everson Pereira was scratched from the White Sox lineup with tightness in his right side. At this stage of the spring, caution is always better, so it’s possible the White Sox are just trying to protect their young outfielder. But if Pereira’s injury causes him to miss any time, it further complicates an already-difficult decision for the White Sox regarding the Opening Day Roster.

Pereira scratched with tightness on his right side — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) February 20, 2026

Pereira, 24, was acquired from the Rays in the trade that sent right-handers Steven Wilson and Yoendrys Gomez to Tampa back in November. A former top-100 prospect in the Yankees organization, Pereira has flashed plus power and shown the ability to play all-three outfield positions. He’s played in just 50 games at the big league level between the Yankees and Rays, but has yet to produce at the highest level, hitting just .146 in that span.

The White Sox acquired Pereira, who is out of minor league options, with the hope of giving him an opportunity to prove himself at the MLB level in what would undoubtedly be his longest runway yet. Pereira joins Andrew Benintendi, Austin Hays, Derek Hill, Luisangel Acuna, Brooks Baldwin, and Jarred Kelenic as likely outfield options on the White Sox roster, and figured to have a decent shot to make the team. But an injury that causes him to miss time could be problematic not only for Pereira, but for the White Sox who will need to make a tough decision.

An oblique strain would essentially end Pereira's spring

It’s too early to tell the prognosis or whether it’s worth long-term concern, but side tightness can commonly be a precursor to an oblique strain. For a hitter, a strained oblique makes it difficult to swing the bat and can linger for a long time. An oblique strain could require anywhere from two to eight weeks of missed time depending on the severity. Most players miss three to four weeks. Pereira returning in four weeks would put us just a week from Opening Day and give the White Sox very little time to evaluate him and make a roster decision. This would make a tough decision for the White Sox even tougher. They’d either need to give a roster spot to a player they’ve barely seen play in the spring, or cut ties, since Pereira cannot be optioned to the minor leagues.

It’s an unfortunate development for a player entering a crucial spring, and fans will certainly be holding their breath that Pereira’s removal from the lineup was precautionary and he’ll be back soon. The one thing that can derail an exciting White Sox season is an influx of injuries, so White Sox fans will need to hope for good fortune as the spring moves along.