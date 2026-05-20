White Sox fan gets justice after Pete Crow-Armstrong's drop leads to Cubs loss

The White Sox weekend series win over the Cubs reignited a once-heated rivalry, as the two teams met with each having a winning record for just the second time since 2008. The stakes were higher, and it was felt both on and off the field. Each team won a game handily before Sunday’s explosive series finale that saw the White Sox win in extra innings on a walk-off home run. Outside of the game’s outcome, controversy has arisen surrounding Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, whose interaction with a White Sox fan and response have gone viral.

Monday and Tuesday were humbling days for PCA, who changed his tone after doubling down on his comments following Sunday’s game. Crow-Armstrong issued another statement prior to the Cubs Monday affair against Milwaukee, and this time he was a lot more apologetic.

PCA: “I’m just bummed out about the word choice and that a bunch of little kids will find their way to social media and see that as well….Again, poor word choice.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 18, 2026

PCA has been fined by MLB for his Sunday controversial fan interaction

In addition to his new statement, Crow-Armstrong has been fined by Major League Baseball, though the amount of his fine has not been released to the public. This result isn't too surprising. Major League Baseball has fined, or even suspended players in the past for negative interactions with fans. White Sox fans may remember Tim Anderson's one-game suspension for flipping off a fan back in 2022. Crow-Armstrong receiving only a fine feels like a mercy for him.

It appears the baseball gods had their own consequences for Crow-Armstrong’s actions this weekend, and he suffered them during Tuesday’s Cubs-Brewers game. Leading off the fourth inning, Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick hit a line drive to center field. Crow-Armstrong non-chalantly reached up to make the catch and the ball glanced off his glove, giving Frelick extra bases to begin the inning. The Brewers would go on to win the game and take over first place in the National League Central.

Crow-Armstrong’s outburst this weekend was highly controversial, but the attention from it will soon wear off. Players make mistakes just as any other person, and fans heckling, while sometimes innocent, can also be ruthless. Both players and fans need to remember that these are actual human beings that deserve to be treated with respect.

If nothing else, Crow-Armstrong has helped inject life into a crosstown rivalry that’s lost a lot of steam in recent years. Hostility is never the goal, but keeping a friendly rivalry between the two teams is healthy for the sport and the city.

With both the Cubs and White Sox playing winning baseball, the golden era of Chicago baseball could soon be upon us.