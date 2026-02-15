White Sox fans' first Munetaka Murakami look will exceed your expectations

It’s been one week since Munetaka Murakami arrived in Arizona to begin his White Sox career. The Japanese superstar stunned the baseball world when he signed with the White Sox for a significantly smaller deal than he was projected back in December. Murakami’s addition marks the most exciting free agent signing for the White Sox in several years and re-establishes the team in a Japanese free agent market they haven’t participated in in nearly 20 years. While Spring Training games have yet to begin, White Sox fans have gotten their first glimpse of Murakami in batting practice, and the results have been even more impressive than advertised.

It’s only batting practice, but here are five swings from Munetaka Murakami.

First swing: HR to center

Fourth swing: HR to left.

Fifth swing: HR to right. pic.twitter.com/4UtK1dMbRW — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) February 12, 2026

Sure, it’s still the first week of the camp and it’s only batting practice, but the bat already looks as advertised. In just five swings, Murakami flashed the power to all fields that the White Sox saw in Japan and felt was worth pursuing. Later in the week, the White Sox began live batting practice, and Murakami continued his impressive streak, including a broken-bat hit against White Sox lefty Sean Newcomb to show his pure strength.

Murakami's adjustment to MLB could take time

There is undoubtedly going to be a transition period for Murakami as he gets used to baseball in the United States. The Japanese league features a lot of pitchers that throw a splitter and very few that throw a fastball over 95 MPH. MLB pitching will have significantly more velocity and pitch types that Murakami may not be too used to seeing. Even Shohei Ohtani, the no-doubt best baseball player on the planet, had a bit of a transition period when he first came to the US. Ohtani, who has made five-straight all-star games and won three MVP awards, didn’t hit 30 homers in a season until his third full year in Major League Baseball. Murakami only has a two-year deal, so the White Sox will hope he figures it out sooner, but my point is, an adjustment period is normal and expected.

White Sox fans should have an opportunity to watch Murakami in Cactus League action before he leaves to participate in the World Baseball Classic. White Sox assistant GM Josh Barfield told Sox Machine's James Fegan that Murakami is expected to be in camp until February 27th and play in a few games before leaving. Cactus League play will begin Friday, February 20th as the White Sox head to Mesa to take on the Cubs.

White Sox fans can expect a heavy dose of Murakami in the early Cactus League lineups, and can watch the opener on Marquee Network at 2:05pm Central Time. Saturday and Sunday’s games will also be televised on CHSN at the same time..

The Murakami Era is off to an excellent start for the White Sox, and it should make for a fun summer on the south side.