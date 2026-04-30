White Sox fans hardly stunned at Mets' latest Luis Robert Jr. update

In one of my favorite late-April traditions, Luis Robert Jr. is once again heading to the injured list. His usual soft-tissue injury was this time replaced by back trouble, but the result is the same, and the New York Mets will be without their offseason trade acquisition for an unknown period of time. Robert’s talent being overshadowed by his injury frequency is a reality that White Sox fans know all too well, so this latest development for Robert is hardly surprising.

The Mets are placing Luis Robert Jr. on the injured list today, a source tells ESPN. Robert has been dealing with back tightness. He underwent an MRI yesterday.@chelsea_janes was on it. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) April 30, 2026

Robert, 28, was traded from the White Sox to the Mets in a January deal that sent IF/OF Luisangel Acuna and RHP Truman Pauley to the White Sox. Robert was originally signed by the White Sox and made his debut with the organization in 2020, finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year race. The next five seasons were among the most frustrating trends as Robert paired obvious talent with wildly inconsistent play and frequent injuries, leaving White Sox fans wishing for more. From 2021-2025, Luis Robert Jr. was placed on the injured list nine times, often with soft-tissue injuries sustained doing regular activities like running.

Luis Robert Jr's unreliability remains regardless of uniform change

The Mets acquired Robert in January and elected to slow-play his ramp-up in spring training in hopes he would stay healthy for longer, but his good health lasted just a month. Robert dealt with back tightness that the team hoped would resolve with a couple days of rest, but he was sent for an MRI earlier this week after the issue didn’t resolve on its own. His MRI revealed a lumbar disc herniation that will land him on the injured list for the tenth time in his career.

In 24 games this season, Robert was off to just a modest start, hitting .224 with two home runs and a .656 OPS. He set his career high in walks in 2025 and was once again on pace to break that mark this season as he continues to refine his approach at the plate, but Robert has perhaps gotten too passive in recent years and needs to be more aggressive in the zone. The White Sox haven’t gotten much from Luisangel Acuna either, who is just 13-for-72 on the season, so early results indicate the trade may just be a wash.

It’s currently unclear how long Robert is expected to be out with his latest injury, but Mets fans have quickly begun to learn what White Sox fans have known for awhile: you simply won’t be able to rely on him. As enticing as his talent is, the best ability is availability, and Robert simply won’t be available consistently. He’s one of the most frustrating players in baseball and he’s a perfect example of the frustrations of the White Sox last rebuild.

As irritated as I was about the insignificance of the White Sox return for Robert, it looks like nothing’s changed other than his uniform. To the Mets fans relying on Robert to return healthy and productive to rescue them from the NL East basement, I say good luck.