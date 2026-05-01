White Sox fans holding breath as top pitching prospect heads to IL with scary injury

While 2025 was the season of young hitters reaching the big leagues for the White Sox, 2026 looked to be the time for young arms. The trio of Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Tanner McDougal all opened the season with Triple-A Charlotte looking to make their big league debuts at some point this season. For Schultz, that day has already come, and he’s looked excellent in three major league outings so far. Already stretched out and consistently performing in Charlotte, it seemed like McDougal would be next, but his season has come to a screeching halt after an injury this week.

Tanner McDougal left his AAA start with right forearm tightness, per the White Sox. He is undergoing further testing. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 29, 2026

McDougal’s exit came just a week after he exited his previous start with hamstring tightness, so the initial assumption was that his hamstring was still bothering him. Unfortunately, this appears to be a new issue, and anything involving the forearm or elbow is ominous. Forearm strains can often be a precursor to more serious injuries, so White Sox fans will be holding their breath for a good update.

McDougal's strong start had him on the verge of the big leagues

In his first six starts of the season, McDougal flashed his excellent stuff and it felt like he was on the cusp of a big league call-up. Through 24 innings, the 23-year-old posted a 3.00 ERA with 27 strikeouts. Opposing hitters batted just .150 against him over that span. His biggest problem area was an elevated walk rate, which has plagued him in past seasons as well. With Hagen Smith still on shortened outings, McDougal felt like the next White Sox pitching prospect to get the call, but those plans may be on hold.

McDougal has already undergone Tommy John surgery once. The White Sox drafted him in 2021 and he missed the entire 2022 season after having the surgery. It took him nearly three full seasons following the surgery to finally tap into the upside the White Sox saw when they drafted him out of high school. His 2025 season where he posted a 3.26 ERA with 136 strikeouts was the season that put him on the map as a prospect and really set him up on the doorstep of the big leagues.

The White Sox have yet to confirm an official diagnosis for McDougal, but rumors are swirling around social media that he may have a flexor strain and he's already been placed on the injured list. A flexor strain is a strain of the forearm muscle, which can directly impact the elbow because it’s a muscle that protects the elbow ligaments. While it’s not a guarantee that those with a flexor strain end up having Tommy John surgery, studies have shown that approximately 20% of pitchers diagnosed with a flexor strain have Tommy John within a year.

For White Sox fans, there’s not much to do except hold our breath and hope the baseball gods show us favor. Losing McDougal for an extended period of time would be a devastating blow to the White Sox youth movement as precisely the wrong time.

White Sox fans can expect to have answers soon, but in the meantime, all we can do is wait.