White Sox fans might cringe at slugging disappointment's Blue Jays comeback bid

The White Sox finally fully moved on from their failed rebuild with the trade of outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to the Mets earlier this winter. Despite a 93-win season and a division championship in 2021, the White Sox could never fully put together the sustained run of success that fans hoped for. The failures were largely due to the stunted development of the core group and poor allocation of resources by the front office. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez, at one time considered a big part of the core group, is now attempting to make a big league comeback and has opened eyes early in the Spring.

Jimenez, now 29, made his big league debut for the White Sox in 2019. The slugger showed a lot of early promise, launching 31 home runs and posting an .828 OPS his rookie year. From then on, it became a battle to stay on the field. Jimenez has played 100 games in a season just one time since his rookie year, and his numbers have taken a dive. He was off to the worst start of his career, posting an 84 OPS+ in 65 games before the White Sox dealt him to the Orioles at the trade deadline in 2024 for right-hander Trey McGough, who later retired before reaching the major leagues.

Jimenez scuffled down the stretch for Baltimore and hit free agency before 2025, where he could only land a minor league deal with the Rays. Injuries once again haunted Jimenez, and he was limited to just 54 minor league games in 2025. He was released by the Rays and joined the Blue Jays organization to finish the season. Jimenez re-signed with the Blue Jays for 2026, losing weight and working on putting himself in a position to stay healthy in the offseason. Now, he’s healthy and turning heads at Blue Jays camp.

Jimenez's strong start to the spring could land him a Major League job

It’s only been three games for Jimenez, but the big outfielder is 5-for-8 with two doubles and a homer in the early going. He’s never going to provide much value defensively, but he’s shown the ability to be a middle-of-the-order bat in the past. A crowded Blue Jays outfield mix that features George Springer, Daulton Varsho, Myles Straw, Nathan Lukes, Jesus Sanchez, and Davis Schneider will make Jimenez’s path to the Opening Day roster exceedingly difficult, but the strong start to the spring is exactly what he needed to give himself a chance.

Eloy Jiménez has 5 hits in 8 spring ABs 👀 pic.twitter.com/rd5JpPBzfw — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 25, 2026

Even if Jimenez isn’t on the Blue Jays roster, a strong spring could essentially serve as an audition for another team. Each year, a handful of players have a strong spring but simply don’t have a spot on the team’s roster, so they’re dealt to another team prior to Opening Day. Perhaps a rebuilding team looking for a low risk power source in their lineup would take a chance on Jimenez’s improved athleticism leading to a healthier season.

Regardless, White Sox fans are left wondering what could’ve been when they see their former failures live up to their potential. It’s far too early to tell if Eloy Jimenez will be the next player to accomplish this, but he’s certainly off to an excellent start.