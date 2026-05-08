White Sox fans praying AL Central pitcher injury bug doesn't bite them next

Despite a series loss in Anaheim this week and a 17-20 record, the White Sox enter Thursday just 1.5 games back in the wide-open AL Central. Much of the success has been driven by the starting rotation, which has been among the best groups in baseball since April 3rd. Anchored by resurgent veteran Davis Martin and 2025 Opening Day starter Sean Burke, an area that appeared to be a weakness on paper now looks like a strength. The one thing that could derail the rotation’s hot start, however, is a key injury, a problem that’s run rampant in the AL Central already this season.

Before the season even began, the Minnesota Twins lost ace Pablo Lopez for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Their issues were compounded earlier this week when starter Joe Ryan exited his start Sunday with an elbow issue. Ryan’s MRI came back clean and the Twins appear to have avoided disaster for now, but elbow issues are rarely innocent, and the team will likely need to monitor Ryan closely for the remainder of the season.

Earlier this week, the Detroit Tigers announced that two-time reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will have surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow. The team did not immediately provide a timetable for his return, but the expectation is that he’ll miss a couple months. White Sox pitcher Drew Thorpe had a similar procedure in 2024 and ended up needing Tommy John surgery upon his return, so the Tigers will need to be careful with Skubal. Even two months without him will be a massive blow for the team.

Cole Ragans has added to the growing list of injured AL Central pitchers

The injury bug bit its third AL Central team of the week when Royals starter Cole Ragans exited Wednesday’s game after three innings with what the team called elbow and tricep soreness. Ragans will be headed for more testing, and the prognosis is not yet known, but it’s another blow to a key piece of an AL Central pitching staff, and it’s fair to worry that the White Sox might be next.

Cole Ragans is awaiting results of the testing he had done this morning, so no real update there.



Ragans said he feels good this morning, nothing out of the ordinary, so he’s eager to figure out what’s going on. #Royals — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) May 7, 2026

If the White Sox want to stay in the mix for the AL Central, they simply cannot afford to lose one of their key starting pitchers. The depth has taken a hit over the past few weeks with the injury to RHP Tanner McDougal. It sounds like the White Sox aren’t overly concerned about McDougal’s long-term status, but between his injury and the struggles of righties Duncan Davitt and Jonathan Cannon, the team doesn’t have much coming soon in terms of depth. Losing a key member of their rotation is a blow they may not be able to survive. Replacing Davis Martin’s 1.64 ERA or Sean Burke’s 2.72 ERA is a difficult enough task, and they simply don’t have a suitable backup option waiting in the wings.

Hopefully, the White Sox will continue their early-season trend of good health in the starting rotation, and the recent injury bug that’s bit the AL Central will avoid heading to the south side of Chicago.