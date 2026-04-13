White Sox finally clear infield logjam with Lenyn Sosa trade to Blue Jays

The future of Lenyn Sosa in Chicago has been in doubt for the last several months. Despite Sosa leading the 2025 club in home runs and RBIs, his fit on the roster was called into question and many speculated the White Sox would find a trade for him before the season started. A trade never materialized in the offseason and Sosa began the year on the White Sox roster, albeit with limited playing time. This week, the White Sox have finally resolved the logjam on their roster by sending Lenyn Sosa in a trade to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Chicago White Sox have acquired minor-league outfielder Jordan Rich and a player to be named later or cash considerations from Toronto in exchange for infielder Lenyn Sosa. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 13, 2026

The White Six simply ran out of space for Lenyn Sosa this season

Sosa, 26, was off to an underwhelming start for the White Sox, primarily in a DH role. In 12 games, he’s slashed .212/.212/.303 with a .515 OPS and most of his playing time has come against left-handers. In 2025, Sosa led the White Sox with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs, but he walked just 18 times and struggled to find a home on defense. The most natural positional fit for Sosa would’ve been first base, but the White Sox signing of Munetaka Murakami filled the position and left Sosa without a definite role on the 2026 club. With no minor league options remaining, the White Sox had no choice but to keep Sosa on the roster until they could find a solution for him.

In exchange for Sosa, the White Sox acquired 18 year-old outfielder Jordan Rich and a player to be named later. Rich was selected by Toronto in the 17th round of the 2025 MLB draft. He’s yet to play at any affiliated ball and will likely begin in the White Sox Arizona Complex League this summer. Known for his speed and intriguing hit tool, Rich is a very young, raw prospect that the White Sox will attempt to develop under Ryan Fuller and the hitter development system. Another player will join Rich in the organization, but that player is not yet known.

Sosa’s departure gives the White Sox more flexibility on their roster, which should be welcoming back outfielder Everson Pereira from the injured list in the coming days. In addition, Sosa’s exit opens a spot on the 40-man for the White Sox to add Sam Antonacci, whose arrival to the big leagues is imminent. Both Pereira and Antonacci represent higher upside options with more positional flexibility than Sosa is able to provide. Both will look to spark a White Sox lineup in desperate need of a boost upon their arrivals.

For the Blue Jays, Sosa will provide extra reinforcements at DH with the injury to George Springer, and he joins his former teammate Eloy Jimenez in a battle for playing time in Toronto. At his best, he’ll give the Blue Jays a situational run producer at DH, but he could very well be due for some regression.

Whether Sosa succeeds or fails in Toronto, it’s a move the White Sox needed to make. The team has too many young players on the infield who need at bats to give extended time to a player that wasn’t part of their long term plans.