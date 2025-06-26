The White Sox have a flamethrowing pitching prospect they must develop to his ceiling

There was some disappointment when the Chicago White Sox decided to move Grant Taylor, the young flame-throwing pitcher, to the bullpen.

While the team's Top 10 prospect has tremendous upside as a starter, there was a vision in the organization to help Taylor stay healthy while maximizing his big arm.

The White Sox believe Grant Taylor can be one of the best closers in baseball, and he has already shown at the big league level that he can be an elite high-leverage reliever.

The next competitive White Sox team could really use a young, homegrown All-Star closer like Mason Miller. Those pitchers are hard to find and Taylor's career path already mirrors the Athletics' elite closer in many ways.

A move to the bullpen was also made out of caution for his arm. We can't forget that Taylor dropped to the White Sox in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft after needing Tommy John surgery while he was at LSU. Taylor then missed practically all of the 2024 minor league season with a lat injury.

While the White Sox front office has said the door is still open for Taylor to be a starter (his ceiling), the physical condition of his arm suggests the White Sox are wise to develop him to his floor as a high-leverage reliever.

For those disappointed that the White Sox are not developing an elite-level prospect to his ceiling, don't worry. The Sox have another flame-throwing pitching prospect in their Top 30, left-hander Tanner McDougal, that they can develop to his ceiling as a starter.

Tanner McDougal has MLB starter upside

Tanner McDougal's scouting report has him reaching as high as 99 mph on the radar gun. His fastball is rated well above-average, he also has a curveball (55 rating) and slider (50 rating) that are both considered solid off-speed offerings.

If McDougal can learn to refine his delivery and repeat it correctly to command the ball, he has a shot at being a really good MLB starting pitcher.

The team's No. 29 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, McDougal recently earned a promotion to Double-A Birmingham. He started the season with a 3.28 ERA over 13 starts in Winston-Salem and had an impressive Double-A debut where he struck out 10.

Tanner McDougal strikes out 10 in his Double-A debut!



The former 5th rounder out of HS has taken a massive step forward this season at 22 years old. He's one of the quicker rising prospects in the system right now and could debut in 2026 if it keeps up.pic.twitter.com/u2gKHvxIK9 — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) June 19, 2025

He followed that up by allowing just one run on four hits in his start this week. McDougal has a 3.18 ERA this season with 11.6 K/9.

I think the main reason the White Sox can develop McDougal to his ceiling of being a starter rather than another power reliever is that his arm is holding up after needing Tommy John surgery in 2022. There are no signs of chronic injuries or that he won't be able to handle the workload of being in a rotation.

McDougal threw 69.1 innings in 2023, 92.1 last season, and is already up to 68 this season. Plus, he is still only 22 years old and pitching well in Double-A. Time is still on the Chicago's side.

Additionally, McDougal has shown he can get better. He got roughed up at High-A when he was promoted to Winston-Salem last season. He posted a 6.08 ERA in 16 starts. This year, he came back improved and looked good enough to earn another promotion.

Right now, he is showing that he will only continue to get better. There's an exciting future ahead for McDougal, who is now firmly in the conversation of White Sox pitching prospects that could have a pivotal role on the next contending team.