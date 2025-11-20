White Sox future owner Justin Ishbia eases fans relocation worries with latest quote

The winds of change are swirling on the south side of Chicago. With recent changes to the longtime front office already complete, the organization has begun the process of transitioning to the modern era. General manager Chris Getz has completely revamped the coaching staff, player development system, and organizational structure. Change could soon be coming at the ownership level as well, as the White Sox have announced an agreement between the Reinsdorf family and Chicago billionaire Justin Ishbia to purchase the team.

While the change isn’t set to take place until at least 2029, it’s not too early to start looking ahead at what the future holds for the south side’s team. Fortunately, one major concern for White Sox fans can be eased, as the team appears to be in Chicago to stay. During a visit to The Vatican to see Pope Leo XIV this week, Ishbia spoke on his plans for the team. When asked about the possibility of moving the team to Nashville or elsewhere, Ishbia shot down the idea:

“I love Chicago,” Ishbia said. “Put it this way: If I wanted to have a team that was not in my hometown, I probably should have bought the Twins, right? If I wanted to commute, I could’ve just commuted to Minnesota”

Strong words of reassurance from the man who reportedly backed out of a potential Twins sale to instead pursue a long-term takeover of his hometown team.

The White Sox stadium lease for Rate Field expires following the 2029 season, and even though that’s four years away, the club has begun looking into next steps. Jerry Reinsdorf has petitioned the city of Chicago for funding to build a new stadium, and so far, has not had any luck. The White Sox were reportedly looking at the 78 site along the river as a potential stadium site, but it has since been purchased by the Chicago Fire MLS team, who will begin construction on their new stadium in 2026. Last winter, Reinsdorf reportedly met with Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell, and although the specific nature of the meeting is unknown, speculation increased about a potential move of the White Sox to Nashville. Nashville has been one of the main candidates for expansion and relocation in baseball, and it seems likely that they’ll get a franchise sooner rather than later. It won’t be the White Sox, however, as neither Reinsdorf nor Ishbia have any plans of moving the team from Chicago. Despite Ishbia being a minority owner of Nashville SC, his business and residence are in Chicago and he seems to have no plans to leave the city.

Justin Ishbia will bring an aggressive mindset to the White Sox

Sox fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Early impressions of Justin Ishbia indicate he’s a man who cares about winning. During his time as a minority owner with the Phoenix Suns, who are controlled by his brother, Mat, the team has been aggressive in their free agent and trade pursuits. There’s no reason to believe he won’t behave the same way with the White Sox. While it hasn't yet resulted in a championship for the Suns, it's a much more sound process than the bargain bin hunting and half-built teams the White Sox have become known for in recent years. In the NBA, Ishbia is forced to operate under a salary cap, but he'll have no limits to his spending in baseball as long as he's willing to take a tax penalty. Once he takes control of the team, he'll be the second-richest majority owner in all of baseball, with only Steve Cohen of the Mets above him in net worth. It's about time a team from the third largest city in the country acts like it.

Regardless of whether or not his pursuits result in any championships, fans can feel confident the White Sox will soon be taken seriously as the big market team they are. It will likely be a few years before they see the fruits of this deal, but White Sox fans can be comforted knowing they’re in the final stretch. The team will soon have new ownership, and fans can rest assured that the White Sox aren’t going anywhere but up.