White Sox GM's comment about 2025 has more MLB fans laughing at Chicago

The Chicago White Sox can’t separate themselves from last year’s pitiful performance, and they haven't been able to redeem themselves during spring training.

They are tied for last in the Cactus League standings after their 18-9 victory over the Seattle Mariners, while their North Side counterparts lead the league with a 8-0 record. Even the Rockies, who are projected to have a worse season according to the PECOTA projections, are having a better start to spring training than the Sox.

No matter how hard the team tries, the Sox can’t seem to outrun last year’s bad juju. And General Manager Chris Getz’s latest remarks don’t make it easier.

Getz recently told the media, “I think we're going to win more games than we did last year.”

Although not inherently wrong, Getz’s statement is laughable. Not only does Getz remind baseball fans that the Sox somehow managed to drop 121 games, most in embarrassing fashion, but he only “thinks” the Sox can beat 41 wins this year. His lack of confidence after adding manager Will Venable and director of hitting Ryan Fuller, who have built strong reputations in the league in the last few years, is shocking.

Another reason the Sox will outperform their 2024 record is because they have talented players they didn’t have before. Corner utility infielder and outfielder Josh Rojas and Mike Tauchman bring their experience from being on winning teams. Top prospects Hagen Smith, Noah Schultz, Colson Montgomery, and Kyle Teel are expected to make their debuts this year. Brooks Baldwin is also going to play a bigger role on the team than he did in 33 games last year.

If the Sox didn’t change their roster, Getz’s comments wouldn’t be so amusing. But the organization’s recent changes make it extremely difficult for the Sox to lose more than 115 games unless they deliberately try.

As one of the few front office faces of the franchise, Getz should know what to say to the media to paint the Sox in the best light. And that comment was anything but flattering. Instead of contributing to social media mockery that keeps the Sox entrenched in the past, Getz needs to be confident and proud of the work he’s done this offseason to get the Sox on a winning path.