White Sox have interesting decisions to make on 3 impending free agents

The 2025 MLB regular season has come to a close and the postseason is underway. For the 102-loss White Sox, however, the focus has shifted to the offseason and building the 2026 ballclub. Although teams can’t begin to sign free agents until the conclusion of the World Series, it’s not too early to begin planning the offseason ahead. The White Sox have already chosen not to renew the contracts of several of their coaches, and they’ll have to make a similar decision on a few players this offseason as well.

The number of players on expiring contracts for the White Sox is actually surprisingly low. Of the players signed to one-year deals last offseason, several have already moved on. INF Josh Rojas and RHP Bryse Wilson were designated for assignment during the season. OF Austin Slater was traded to the Yankees, and OF Michael A Taylor has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball. RHP Aaron Civale was claimed on waivers by the Cubs in September. This leaves the White Sox with only a handful of impending free agents, but a couple interesting decisions remain nonetheless.

White Sox must make difficult decisions on impending free agents

OF Luis Robert Jr.

The White Sox will have the choice as to whether Robert hits the free agent market or not, as the guaranteed part of his contract will expire, but two club options remain. At this point, I’d be stunned if the White Sox choose not to pick up Robert’s option. The team made the choice to hold onto Robert instead of trading him at the deadline, and Chris Getz has said definitively on multiple occasions that they plan to have Robert on the team next season. It would be an objectively stupid decision to pass on an opportunity to trade Robert at the deadline only to let him walk for nothing in free agency. It’s always possible that the White Sox find a suitor for Robert after picking up his option, but my money is on Robert starting in center field when the White Sox head to Milwaukee to open 2026.

LHP Martín Pérez

One of the more interesting decisions the White Sox have to make this offseason is whether to bring back veteran lefty Martín Pérez. Pérez will turn 35 shortly after next season begins, but his limited innings were very productive in 2024. Pérez held a 3.54 ERA in 56 innings in 2025 despite multiple IL stints. His contract contains a mutual option for $10 million for 2026, or a $1.5 million buyout. Mutual options are rarely picked up, and $10 million may be a bit steep for an aging veteran with health questions, but Pérez has made it clear how much he has enjoyed his time in Chicago, and the White Sox will definitely need a couple veteran arms to stabilize a young pitching staff.

With the projected payroll very low in 2026, the White Sox could exercise their end of the option to ensure that Pérez will be back.

LHP Tyler Alexander

Acquired midseason after being designated for assignment by Milwaukee, Alexander was a productive arm in the White Sox bullpen. The 31 year-old posted a 4.26 ERA after the trade and was one of the more reliable bullpen arms with the exception of a couple blow up outings. Alexander will be a free agent this offseason, and the White Sox could elect to bring him back. In my opinion, the money is better spent elsewhere. The White Sox have a few capable lefties in Tyler Gilbert, Fraser Ellard, and Brandon Eisert, and they need some more established late-innings arms in the bullpen. Alexander will undoubtedly find another Major League job, but I don’t think it’ll be with the White Sox.

It remains to be seen whether the White Sox will bring back any of their impending free agents, but the 2025-2026 offseason is a good opportunity for growth. The White Sox have a chance to put themselves in a better position to win, and Chris Getz needs to take advantage of it.