White Sox icon Ozzie Guillen shows outpouring of emotion after retired number news

A Tristan Peters game-winning hit capped off the White Sox thrilling home opening victory at Rate Field on Friday afternoon. What started as a well-pitched ballgame by the Southsiders quickly turned into the team’s latest bullpen meltdown, as White Sox reliever Jordan Leasure surrendered a game-tying homer to Andres Gimenez in the 8th. Thankfully, the White Sox ended up on the right side of the score, and they’ll have a chance to secure the series win Saturday afternoon.

The coolest moment of the game, however, occurred during the third inning, when the video board cut to a clip of former White Sox outfielder Scott Podsednik informing his former manager Ozzie Guillen that the team will be retiring his number during the 2026 season. The jersey retirement ceremony will take place on August 8th, when the White Sox will host the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field. The game begins at 6:10pm with the ceremony expected to take place beforehand.

White Sox give Ozzie Guillen a rightful honor for his contributions

Guillen, 62, played 13 of his 16 major league seasons with the White Sox, making three all-star games and winning the gold glove award in 1990. While Guillen had some mild success in his playing career, he’s best known for his stint as the White Sox manager, including his role in the 2005 World Series championship. Guillen managed the White Sox from 2004-2011, finishing over .500 in five of his eight seasons at the helm. He managed the Marlins for the 2012 season following his White Sox career but hasn’t landed a dugout role since.

Know for his fiery personality and small-ball style of coaching, Guillen has been a beloved personality on the White Sox pregame and postgame shows since 2019.

When asked about having his number 13 retired, Guillen was honored and visibly emotional.

“I was very surprised,” Guillen said. “Very, very surprised. They did it the right way, I guess. They made me cry. I didn't even cry for anything, you know, much. Because I know how this moment is so important for my family, myself, that show you or that show myself the White Sox organization care what I did for them”.

Ironically, after 13 years on the South Side as a player wearing number 13, Ozzie Guillen will become the 13th player to have his number retired by the White Sox. It’s a well-deserved honor of the only skipper to take the White Sox to a World Series championship in the past 100 years.

Ozzie’s contributions will always be a memorable part of White Sox history, and now he’ll forever be known as number 13 on the south side.