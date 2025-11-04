White Sox make expected move to redeem controversial trade deadline decision

Hot stove season is officially underway, and the White Sox have made their first move of the offseason. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the team plans to exercise the $20 million team option on outfielder Luis Robert Jr. It’s the expected outcome for Robert and the White Sox after Chris Getz made the controversial decision to not move Robert at the 2025 trade deadline.

The White Sox were hoping for a big second half from Robert, who’d started to heat up in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury in August ended Robert’s season prematurely and stifled any chance of a strong finish. Still, White Sox GM Chris Getz has been outspoken on multiple occasions about his belief in Robert and the value he brings to the organization. While not outright saying that the team intended to pick up Robert’s option, Getz’s vocalization of the team’s intent to have Robert for 2026 was a major indicator of the upcoming decision.

Chris Getz speaks on keeping Luis Robert Jr. with the #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/v6ZNfx3dxR — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) July 31, 2025

$20 million is a steep price to pay for an often-injured player who has underperformed in recent seasons, but Getz essentially gave himself no choice with the decision to hold onto Robert at the deadline. While the offers on the table in July were unknown, the White Sox were reportedly willing to eat some of Robert’s contract to move him, so it’s likely that at least one team had significant interest. Getz always maintained that the club would not settle for less than what they believe is fair value for a highly talented player like Robert.

The White Sox will be in familiar territory with Robert

Instead of settling, Getz held firm, and the team is now in a similar position to 2025 with Robert. The 28 year-old outfielder has another team option for 2027 worth another $20 million, so the White Sox will once again have leverage in trade negotiations at the deadline. It’s possible that the White Sox could elect to move Robert for salary relief prior to Opening Day, but the recent injuries and underperformance likely make his current value lower than Chris Getz would like. In my opinion, unless the White Sox are going to use that money to substantially upgrade the roster, it makes more sense to hold onto Robert and hope for a strong first half.

Whether Luis Robert Jr. will be a member of the White Sox for some or all of the 2026 season is unclear, but in picking up Robert’s option, Chris Getz has avoided the complete disaster of losing him for nothing. Potential trade rumors and Robert’s future with the team will certainly be a major story to watch for White Sox fans this winter.