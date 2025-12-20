White Sox make front office addition that could signal a changing of the guard

The White Sox have yet to make any notable additions on the player front this offseason, but the organization has made another savvy front office hire. The White Sox have announced the hiring of former Rays executive Carlos Rodriguez as an assistant General Manager. He joins Josh Barfield and Jin Wong as the Assistant GMs under Chris Getz and adds to an already-revamped group looking to rebuild the White Sox organization from the ground up.

Prior to joining the White Sox, Rodriguez spent 15 years with the Tampa Bay Rays, departing following the 2025 season to “explore other opportunities”. Rays president Erik Neander had nothing but positive things to say about Rodriguez’s time in Tampa. Throughout his illustrious career in baseball, Rodriguez has been in scouting and player development, including serving as the International Scouting Director for Tampa before expanding his role to other departments.

Rodriguez has been a finalist for various positions before, notably the Cubs General Manager opening in 2021 and the Yankees International Scouting Director position this offseason. Per James Fegan of Sox Machine, Rodriguez’s role with the White Sox is expected to include assisting with baseball operations, player development, and even helping expand the White Sox new academy in the Dominican Republic.

While it’s hard to point to a specific accomplishment for Rodriguez throughout his career, the glowing reviews from coworkers and the longevity of his Rays tenure should inspire White Sox fans with confidence. Nobody stays with an organization for 15 years unless they're good at their job or Jerry Reinsdorf is their boss. The Rays made the playoffs in eight of Rodriguez’s fifteen seasons and have become well-regarded around the league for their ability to develop and scout players. They’re a smart organization, and Rodriguez was part of the reason why they’ve developed that reputation.

The White Sox organization overhaul has continued into the 2026 season

It may be difficult to point to specific achievements that Rodriguez will accomplish as a member of the White Sox, but the decision to hire him is another example of the sound process that Chris Getz has brought to the organization. No longer are the White Sox hiring Jerry Reinsdorf’s old friends or former players out of loyalty. With the hires of Josh Barfield, Brian Bannister, Ryan Fuller, Carlos Rodriguez, and more, Chris Getz has shown the desire to bring in smart baseball people and put the best interest of the organization ahead of any personal connections. The same can be said of Will Venable, who hired Derek Shomon and Zach Bove to the White Sox staff despite no prior connection. The White Sox have made some tough decisions to let go of longtime staff members in recent years to allow Chris Getz and Will Venable to truly implement their vision.

The full payoff of the White Sox new operations may not be seen on the field for a few years, but a modern-thinking front office, smart baseball people, and an owner that cares about winning (coming soon) will completely change the perception of the organization both internally and externally. The team may finally put the “dumpster fire” insults to bed and become a desired destination for prospects and players. There’s still a long way to go, but the White Sox may finally become something fans can be proud of.