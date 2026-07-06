White Sox might've accidentally uncovered closer in crucial Guardians split

With just one week to go until the MLB All-Star break, the White Sox find themselves in first place in the American League Central. The team rallied to win Saturday and Sunday and split a crucial four-game series against the Guardians despite some sloppy play and bullpen struggles. It’s those bullpen struggles that have been particularly of note lately, as the White Sox have had to patch together innings without any clear solutions to their late-inning woes. Offseason signee Seranthony Dominguez was brought in to be the team’s primary closer, but has struggled in the ninth inning, leaving the White Sox with more questions than answers about who will finish games. That question may’ve accidentally been answered on Sunday.

Thursday’s series opener in Cleveland ended in heartbreak for the White Sox, as flamethrower Grant Taylor surrendered a walk-off home run to Guardians infielder Bryan Rocchio in pursuit of a two-inning save. Taylor figured to be the next man up after Dominguez’s inconsistencies reared their ugly head, but struggled with his command in his save chance on Thursday. He appeared again in the ninth inning on Saturday, this time getting the job done, but when another save opportunity arose on Sunday, Will Venable instead turned to lefty Sean Newcomb, who dispatched the Guardians with ease.

Newcomb, 33, signed a one-year deal with the White Sox in the offseason and was thrust into a relief role after auditioning for a rotation spot in the spring. He’s been one of the White Sox most reliable relievers in the first half of the season, posting a 2.58 ERA in 52.1 innings to this point. With several spots of the bullpen inconsistent this season, Newcomb has joined Bryan Hudson and Grant Taylor as an effective late-inning trio. He’s now converted three of his four save opportunities.

Sean Newcomb with the GLOVE FLIP 😲 pic.twitter.com/FgjsSD8Kf5 — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) June 27, 2026

Sean Newcomb could make sense as the White Sox closer for the time being

The White Sox will surely be in the market for bullpen help at the trade deadline, and the club could use another right-hander in particular. Newcomb and Hudson are both lefties, giving them two solid lefty options, but Taylor is the only right-hander they’ve been able to consistently count on this season. Because of this, it’s difficult to put Taylor specifically into a ninth inning role, because the biggest need for a right-hander may come earlier in the game. Bryan Hudson has been good, but his soft-tossing pitch mix doesn’t traditionally profile as a closer. That could leave Newcomb as the ideal candidate to close until reinforcements come.

Newcomb had just four career saves coming into this season, so he doesn’t have any experience as a closer, but experience isn’t necessarily a requirement. He has the effective pitch mix and control to get hitters out late in games, even holding right-handed hitters to a .546 OPS against him this year.

The White Sox bullpen inconsistencies have forced Will Venable to be creative in deploying his late-inning relievers this season, and his creativity may have led to a major discovery. Sean Newcomb could be just the answer the White Sox have been looking for to their closer questions