White Sox minor league coach says what Sox fans have been thinking for a while now

Tim Elko has been a hot topic among those in White Sox circles. The slugging first-baseman is off to a red-hot start in 2025. Following Tuesday’s 2-3 performance, Elko is hitting .343 with a minor-league-leading 10 home runs in 30 games at the Triple-A level.

Many White Sox fans have been clamoring for Elko, 26, to be called up to Chicago for his MLB debut, especially given the early struggles of Andrew Vaughn and the overall lack of power on the Major League roster.

You'd be hard pressed to find a White Sox fan who doesn't think Elko is ready for the big leagues. Apparently the same thing can be said of the minor league coaches in the organization.

MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, who covers the White Sox, was in Charlotte Tuesday night and spoke to Knights manager Sergio Santos prior to the game.

“If he got called up to the big leagues, he’s a guy I wouldn’t worry about. He’s more of a complete hitter now and he’s an amazing clubhouse guy. I have no control over the when but if they do ask me, I think he’s ready," Santos said to Merkin when asked if Tim Elko is ready for the Major Leagues.

A manager is always going to defend his players (unless we’re talking about Yermin Mercedes and Tony La Russa), but Santos’ comments reinforce the belief that many Sox fans share about Elko’s Major League readiness. We are not the only ones who see it. It’s obvious to many Charlotte Knights observers, both inside and outside the organization, that Elko has nothing left to prove in the minor leagues.

Santos is not the first White Sox staff member to hint that Elko’s promotion could be coming soon. Just last week, GM Chris Getz spoke about Elko’s blazing start at the plate and concluded by saying that "[the organization] is really happy with the development of Tim [Elko], and at some point, you know, he could join us in Chicago.” (via Kyle Williams, Chicago Sun-Times)

When the inevitable promotion does come, expect the White Sox to find ways to get Tim Elko in the lineup every day, whether it’s at first base or DH. It wouldn't make sense to bring him to Chicago if he’s not going to play, and the White Sox really need to use the remainder of 2025 to help them determine if he’s a long-term answer in the middle of their lineup.

As Elko continues to rake in Charlotte, and White Sox staff members continue to sing his praises, the fans will just have to continue waiting patiently (or impatiently) for call-up day to come. If it were up to Sergio Santos, that day would be today.