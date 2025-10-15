White Sox News: Arbitration Projections, Prospect Awards, AFL Highlights, Hagen Smith

The Chicago White Sox offseason has officially opened while postseason baseball unfolds across the rest of Major League Baseball. With arbitration projections released and early prospect buzz building as the Arizona Fall League kicks off, the team enters a critical stretch aimed at refining its roster and strengthening its foundation for 2026.

White Sox Projected Arbitration Salaries Released

MLB Trade Rumors released its annual arbitration projections this week, offering an early look at potential payroll commitments for 2026. Two White Sox players appeared on the list: outfielder Mike Tauchman and right-hander Steven Wilson.

Tauchman, earning an estimated $3.4 million, provided veteran stability throughout 2025. Wilson, projected at $1.5 million, remains a cost-effective bullpen piece whose strong second half could earn him a more defined late-inning role next season.

Outfielder Derek Hill is expected to make around $1 million in 2026, though he did not appear among MLB Trade Rumors’ estimates. These salary figures highlight a roster in transition and give the front office flexibility to keep shaping the club under general manager Chris Getz and manager Will Venable.

White Sox Prospects Earn MLB Pipeline Honors

The organization received welcome recognition from MLB Pipeline, as two young standouts were named Chicago’s Hitting and Pitching Prospects of the Year. Shortstop Caleb Bonemer and left-hander Christian Oppor earned top honors after breakout campaigns that reinforced the depth of the system.

Bonemer hit .281/.400/.458 with 10 home runs and 27 steals across 96 games, leading the Carolina League in OPS (.858) before posting a 1.020 OPS in 11 games with High-A Winston Salem to close the season. Oppor, meanwhile, delivered a 3.08 ERA with 116 strikeouts across 87 2/3 innings between Kannapolis and Winston-Salem, holding opponents to a .199 average.

The recognition shows that Chicago’s focus on player development is producing results. Bonemer and Oppor both reflect the type of players the organization wants to cultivate. Each features a balanced approach at the plate or on the mound with efficient mechanics and a foundation built for consistency.

Aldrin Batista Heads to Winter Ball

Right-hander Aldrin Batista is set to pitch for Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League, marking an important step in his return to full strength. The 22-year-old joined the White Sox system in 2023 and has since emerged as one of the organization’s more intriguing young arms.

He impressed with consistent command and a strong pitch-mix that helped him post a sub-3.00 ERA during his first full season between Kannapolis and Winston-Salem.

Aldrin Batista will be pitching for Estrellas Orientales in the Lidom this season. Here he K’s Miguel Sano on what looks to be a nasty front hip slider. pic.twitter.com/pzhXWXdteC — Ian Eskridge (@dailywhitesox) October 7, 2025

An elbow issue limited Batista to just 14 innings in 2025, but his late-season return provided optimism that his stuff is rounding back into form. His delivery creates natural deception, and his ability to mix pitches effectively gives him a chance to climb back onto the prospect radar. The upcoming winter assignment will be a chance to build innings and prepare for a pivotal year as he approaches Rule 5 eligibility this winter.

Arizona Fall League: Week One Highlights

The first week of Arizona Fall League action gave the White Sox a closer look at several prospects suiting up for the Glendale Desert Dogs. Despite a shortened schedule caused by weather, there were plenty of notable performances from both hitters and pitchers.

Outfielder Caden Connor started strong, reaching base nine times with five walks and no strikeouts. Ryan Galanie chipped in three hits and a stolen base over two games, while infielder Sam Antonacci went 4-for-15 with two doubles, five runs driven in, and three stolen bases.

Hagen Smith settles in quickly in the @MLBazFallLeague!



The @whitesox No. 5 prospect strikes out four in three scoreless innings for Glendale.



Watch the action LIVE: https://t.co/4BLFigiHTH pic.twitter.com/lfjom1qJmH — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 9, 2025

On the mound, left-hander Hagen Smith threw three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two walks in his debut. He is scheduled to make his next start on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Connor McCullough threw 2 2/3 innings of one-run ball, also striking out four. Tyler Davis allowed tying runs to score before striking out the next three batters to end the frame. Glendale later fell 11–10 in extra innings.

Jarold Rosado endured a tough appearance, giving up five runs on two hits and two walks in a third of an inning, including a grand slam. Carson Jacobs followed in relief, settling in after an anxious start and striking out two to close the inning for the Desert Dogs.