White Sox News: First roster move of offseason, coaching shakeup, Braden Montgomery

The Chicago White Sox offseason has officially begun while the postseason gets underway across the rest of Major League Baseball. It's bound to be a winter of change after Will Venable's group took several tangible steps forward in his first season, and the first shakeup hit those in charge of running the roster.

The White Sox wasted no time making noise this offseason. On Sept. 29, manager Will Venable’s staff underwent a dramatic overhaul as the club parted ways with pitching coach Ethan Katz, hitting coach Marcus Thames, first-base/outfield coach Jason Bourgeois, catching coach Drew Butera, and Triple-A manager Sergio Santos.

Offensive coordinator Grady Sizemore will remain with the organization in a new role, but Venable’s dugout will look quite different heading into 2026.

Katz’s exit was the most unexpected. Just days later, he was spotted at Wrigley Field watching former pupil Dylan Cease start a postseason game for the Padres. It served as a reminder of how much of his pitching legacy now thrives elsewhere, from Cease and Garrett Crochet to Carlos Rodón.

The postseason success of those former White Sox arms offers a glimpse of what might have been, even as the White Sox turn their focus toward shaping the next era on the South Side.

Connections to Watch: Donnie Ecker and Bochy’s Staff

Donnie Ecker stands out as a logical candidate to join Will Venable’s staff in 2026. The former Rangers hitting coach and offensive coordinator worked alongside Venable in Texas. He’s known for a modern, data-driven approach to offense. Ecker could be in the running for either the vacant hitting coach job or the offensive coordinator role previously held by Grady Sizemore, a title he once held in Texas before shifting his focus to hitting full-time.

Ecker’s name resurfaced after Texas relieved him of his duties in May, following an early-season slump that saw the Rangers rank near the bottom of MLB in average, OPS, and runs scored. Despite the rough stretch, Ecker remains highly respected across baseball for his innovative offensive systems and player communication skills.

With Bruce Bochy stepping down as Rangers manager, his former assistants could be names to watch as the offseason coaching carousel unfolds. Ecker and veteran pitching coach Mike Maddux bring trusted experience and forward-thinking approaches to a team in transition.

White Sox Draft Lottery and Mock Draft Buzz

As the draft lottery approaches, projections are already painting a familiar picture for White Sox fans. In MLB Pipeline’s “Way-too-early mock,” UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky is projected to go No. 1 overall ... to Chicago.

Analyst Jim Callis described the pick as “the easiest choice we’re going to have,” calling Cholowsky “pretty clearly the best prospect in the Draft right now.”

Cholowsky’s athleticism and polish make him a natural fit for a franchise intent on restoring strength and consistency to its infield core.

If the lottery falls in their favor, he could join Chicago’s emerging infield group led by Billy Carlson and Caleb Bonemer, forming a potential long-term tandem with Colson Montgomery and giving the club a promising foundation for the next competitive era on the South Side.

First White Sox Roster Move of the Offseason

The White Sox made their first official roster move of the offseason as right-hander Bryse Wilson elected free agency, according to Scott Merkin. Wilson spent most of 2025 shuttling between Chicago and Triple-A Charlotte, finishing with a 6.65 ERA across 47.1 innings over 20 appearances.

Originally signed to a one-year, $1.05 million deal last December, Wilson provided depth but struggled to find consistency. His departure gives the organization a chance to reevaluate its bullpen depth chart as the offseason begins to take shape, while Wilson will look to reset his career with a new club in 2026.

MLB Pipeline Update: Graduations, Prospect Debate, and Rising Arms

The latest round of prospect updates at MLB.com highlighted steady progress across Chicago’s player development system.

MLB Pipeline’s newest Top 100 continued to fuel debate between Billy Carlson and Caleb Bonemer. Carlson’s defensive instincts and smooth actions at shortstop have drawn strong praise from evaluators. Bonemer’s breakout year earned him Carolina League MVP honors. The performance strengthened his reputation as one of the most advanced hitters in the organization.

White Sox left-hander Christian Oppor continues to draw attention for his standout pitch metrics. He led all pitchers in Stuff+ scores for changeups at 99, with his command of the pitch translating to high whiff and chase rates.

Oppor also appeared among Baseball America’s Top 150 Stuff+ leaders, joining Noah Schultz, Mike Clevinger, Gage Ziehl, and Tanner McDougal. Their inclusion reflects the growing strength of Chicago’s pitching development under Brian Bannister.

There was additional movement across the system as Colson Montgomery, Wikelman González, and Bryan Ramos graduated off prospect lists.

Their progression made room for prospects such as Samuel Zavala, Tyler Schweitzer, and Ryan Burrowes to climb onto the back end of the Top 30.

Arizona Fall League Opens as Braden Montgomery Ramps Up

The 2025 Arizona Fall League is underway and runs through Nov. 15, when the championship game will be played at Salt River Fields. For the White Sox, it’s an early look at several key prospects headlining the Glendale Desert Dogs roster.

Braden Montgomery continues to recover from a late-season foot fracture and is expected to make his AFL debut later in October.

The organization remains optimistic about his progress and sees the extra time in Arizona as an opportunity to regain his rhythm before the offseason. Left-hander Hagen Smith will also pitch for Glendale, giving Chicago another key arm to evaluate in a competitive setting.

With the Fall Stars Game scheduled for Nov. 9 and every team guaranteed postseason play under the new format, the league will provide valuable experience for Montgomery, Smith, and the rest of the White Sox prospects preparing for 2026.