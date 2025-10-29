White Sox News: Free agent links, Sam Antonacci AFL surge, Week 3 prospect highlights

As the World Series comes to a close this week, the official start of the offseason arrives for the Chicago White Sox. The organization now shifts its attention toward preparing for roster decisions and development plans. Early evaluations are already underway across all levels of the system. Speculation is beginning to grow as fans and analysts watch how the White Sox will shape their direction for 2026.

White Sox Linked to Multiple Free Agents by Jim Bowden

The Athletic’s annual Top 50 MLB Free Agents list connected the White Sox to several potential fits for 2026.

Chicago appeared among possible destinations for infielders Gleyber Torres, Jorge Polanco, and Luis Arraez, along with outfielder Trent Grisham and right-hander Adrian Houser. These names provide a glimpse at how national outlets view the club’s needs heading into the winter.

The White Sox are “linked” as team fits for Gleyber Torres, Jorge Polanco, Luis Arraez, Trent Grisham, and Adrian Houser. https://t.co/EiTciAkuQd — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) October 27, 2025

While the speculation remains early, it highlights positions that could draw attention as the offseason unfolds. Reinforcing the infield depth or adding a defensive-minded outfielder are plausible routes, while a veteran arm like Houser could bring additional rotation stability.

Sam Antonacci Dominates the Arizona Fall League

Few players have boosted their prospect stock this fall like infielder Sam Antonacci. Highlighted by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, the 22-year-old has emerged as one of the AFL’s most productive hitters.

These prospects bring the heat to the desert 🔥



Here are the hottest prospects in the fall league: https://t.co/eRDC57Fg4O pic.twitter.com/PeWl0ZP9MW — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 27, 2025

Baseball America named Antonacci the league’s hottest prospect after a week in which he reached base in 13 of 17 plate appearances, going 9-for-13 with a home run, five runs scored, and five stolen bases. Through 11 games, he’s batting .364 with a .472 OBP, 16 hits, and eight total steals.

Antonacci is following up a breakout 2025 season with another impressive stretch in Arizona and is starting to show flashes of power. His performance suggests his strong MiLB year was only the beginning. He could earn a look in spring training with an opportunity to make a push for the roster in 2026.

Arizona Fall League Week 3 Highlights

Outfielder Braden Montgomery made an immediate impact in his first week of Arizona action, going 4-for-11 with a .611 on-base percentage and a 1.066 OPS. He scored three runs, drove in two, and drew seven walks in four games while stealing three bases. It was a strong first showing for the former first-round pick, who looks fully healthy and ready to build momentum heading into the offseason.

After recovering from a right foot fracture, Braden Montgomery (@whitesox) was aching to get back on the field.



But MLB's No. 35 prospect not only started off his @MLBazFallLeague campaign with some power, he still had some patience left to burn: https://t.co/N63oWPaqvy pic.twitter.com/OhhgB62SAb — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 22, 2025

Caden Connor and Ryan Galanie both added steady production for Glendale. Connor cooled slightly after his early surge, yet maintains a .316 average and nearly a .500 on-base percentage through disciplined at-bats and 14 walks. He drove in Braden Montgomery with a single to left field during the week. Galanie continues to find his timing with three hits in four games, including a double on Oct. 23, and has seven total hits through 10 contests.

On the mound, left-hander Hagen Smith turned in another strong outing, striking out seven over three innings while allowing three runs on two hits and one walk. He gave up a two-run homer that traveled 390 feet, but still generated 11 whiffs on 24 swings. Across nine innings in the AFL, he has now allowed six hits and five walks.

Top 100 prospect and 2024 first-rounder Hagen Smith (#WhiteSox, @RazorbackBSB) got 11 whiffs on 24 swings and struck out 7 over 3 innings in his latest Fall League start, scattering 3 runs in the process. pic.twitter.com/N66GxYJdA5 — Jesse Borek (@JesseABorek) October 23, 2025

Tyler Davis allowed one run on a wild pitch, but struck out three in one inning. Carson Jacobs pitched a scoreless inning of relief after entering due to an injury. Connor McCullough had a challenging appearance, but worked through two clean innings around a rough fifth. Jarold Rosado impressed again with two scoreless appearances, highlighted by a strikeout on a backdoor slider to end the third inning.