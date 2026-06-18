White Sox News: Jordan Hicks rehab assignment, Chicago acquires 2 pitchers

If you watch that lackluster pitching performance from Davis Martin on Tuesday night, he wasn't the only player in the White Sox organization to struggle on the mound. Right-hander Jordan Hicks has trouble with the Charlotte Knights during his rehab assignment.

In Hicks’ return on June 13, he pitched one productive inning, striking out two. Then he did the most White Sox thing ever, giving fans hope before crushing it. He somehow pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up three runs, one of them being a home run. Hicks has been injured with a right lat strain and hasn't pitched since May 20.

While Hicks deserves a bit of slack as he's recovering at the moment, White Sox fans can't ignore the 5.60 ERA and 2.09 WHIP he carried in 17 2/3 innings before his injury. With how good Chicago has been, there's a chance the team takes its time with Hicks as to not halt their momentum (or at least more so than the Yankees currently have).

White Sox sign veteran pitcher Javy Guerra who recently was in Japan

The Sox acquired veteran right-hander Javy Guerra after Atlanta's triple-A affiliate released him. In May, Guerra posted a 8.25 ERA in 12 innings pitched for the Gwinnett Stripers. His last outing for the Stripers seemed to be Atlanta’s last straw as he gave up two homers in 2/3 of an inning.

That said, this is nothing more than an insurance minor league depth signing. He has had very few major league outings and hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2023. Before signing a deal with Atlanta in January, Guerra was in Japan playing for the Hasgin Tigers, recording a 1.55 ERA and 14 saves over 58 innings.

Pitching is a huge need for the Sox right now, so if Guerra can fill minor league innings if Chicago makes some promotions, that will be a huge plus. There's a slim chance he can help out at the MLB level, but you never know.

White Sox sign pitcher Gabe Tanner from independent league

The Sox didn’t want just one pitcher, so they went for another. Right-hander Gabe Tanner was signed from the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer league, an independent baseball team. Last season, Tanner had a 9-0 record with a 3.26 ERA to help the Ballers win a Pioneer’s Championship.

Good luck, Gabe Tanner!



Forever an Oakland Ballers legend. pic.twitter.com/vW0tIdHJWn — Oakland Ballers (@OaklandBallers) June 7, 2026

This season for the Ballers, he had pitched only three games and hasn't had the best start to his season with an 8.74 ERA, but his prior success leaves some reason to believe in his future output.

The 24-year-old, has a long way to go but if his nickname, Gabe “Big Game” Tanner holds up, he’ll be an excellent addition to a fun and exciting Sox team eventually. Though the front office remains active, there's still a lot of speculation regarding how the Sox will continue to move with the trade deadline approaching.