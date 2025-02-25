White Sox News: Miguel Vargas update, Mike Clevinger, former All-Star passes away

For the Chicago White Sox, the 2025 season is all about the future. It's about continuing to develop prospects in the minors, giving everyday playing time to young guys at the big-league level, and finding ways to maximize the value of potential veteran trade chips come July.

That last bit could very well explain the team's decision to bring back right-hander Mike Clevinger but use him solely as a reliever despite shaky rotation depth. Clevinger made just four appearances in an injury-ravaged 2024 season with the South Siders but is just two years removed from a 2.2 fWAR campaign in which he made 24 starts and worked to a 3.77 ERA.

When asked about the decision, first-year manager Will Venable had this to say:

“Everything looks really crisp, and just hopefully we can continue to give him opportunities to see what it looks like out of the bullpen and hopefully it all lines up. I think the focus right now is getting into the routine of shortening down, and seeing what the recovery looks like in between appearances. We’ll go from there as we continue to build out our roster.”

Fangraphs isn't exactly bullish on Clevinger in the 'pen, either (projected 0.0 fWAR), but given their projections don't show a single Sox reliever being good for even 1.0 fWAR, he'll at least provide a veteran presence if nothing else.

Miguel Vargas has the inside track at third base for White Sox

This season could have big implications for the future of Miguel Vargas. Acquired in the three-team deal with the Dodgers and Cardinals last summer that sent Michael Kopech to Los Angeles and Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde to St. Louis, the former top-100 prospect will have the chance to show his minor-league track record can translate to success against MLB pitching.

In nearly 1,000 Triple-A plate appearances, Vargas owns an impressive .923 OPS. However, he's struggled offensively at the big-league level, slashing just .175/.273/.312 in 590 trips to the plate between his time in Los Angeles and Chicago. Hopefully, a consistent defensive position will help the 25-year-old settle in at the plate this season because this Sox offense could use a nice surprise.

Mourning the loss of former White Sox All-Star pitcher Eddie Fisher

Former Chicago reliever Eddie Fisher passed away at the age of 88 this week. The Louisiana native spent parts of seven seasons with the Sox – an initial five-year stint from 1962-66 and then a return in 1972-73. His peak year, though, came in 1965, when he was an All-Star and finished fourth in MVP voting after a truly dominant year out of the Chicago bullpen.

Fisher led the league with 82 appearances, 60 games finished, and a 0.974 WHIP — amassing a staggering 165 1/3 innings of work, a number many starters don't even hit in today's game. He kept the train rolling the following season, working to a 2.29 ERA in the early going before Chicago traded him to Baltimore for John Adair and minor-leaguer John Riddle.

That trade netted Fisher a World Series ring, as Baltimore won it all that fall, taking down the Dodgers in a clean four-game sweep. The right-hander didn't appear in the Fall Classic, with a trio of Orioles starters throwing complete games, but he played a critical role down the stretch in that regular season, bringing stability to the Baltimore bullpen.

Over a 15-year MLB career, Fisher threw more than 1,500 innings for the Sox, Orioles, Angels, Giants, Indians and Cardinals.