White Sox News: Prospect Rankings, Shane Murphy, AFL Recap

The offseason is in full swing on the Southside as the GM Meetings wrap in Las Vegas and Josh Naylor’s signing sets the early pace for free agency. Attention now shifts to the roster-protection deadline and qualifying-offer decisions that will shape the league's offseason before the Thanksgiving holiday. The White Sox are also expected to announce a new first base coach soon, which could round out the major league staff.

National Prospect Rankings Highlight White Sox Talent

Two national outlets refreshed their Top 100 lists this week, and the updates brought another wave of attention to the White Sox system.

Just Baseball placed three players in its rankings, with Noah Schultz at No. 58 and Braden Montgomery at No. 73 after his strong work in the Arizona Fall League. Caleb Bonemer joined them at No. 79 after winning the White Sox Offensive Minor League Player of the Year award and earning Carolina League MVP in his debut season.

Bleacher Report expanded the view of the system. They ranked Schultz at No. 28 and Montgomery at No. 54. They added Billy Carlson at No. 72 and Hagen Smith at No. 75. Caleb Bonemer rounded out their group at No. 82.

Carlson made the list before his professional debut and earned national praise for his glove and advanced feel at shortstop. Smith earned his spot with a solid finish at Double A and an impressive AFL stint.

Shane Murphy Named Organization’s Toughest Rule 5 Decision

MLB Pipeline identified left‑hander Shane Murphy as Chicago’s most challenging Rule 5 roster decision ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Murphy was among the players the White Sox did not choose to protect ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Murphy paced all Minor League pitchers in WHIP in 2025 and ranked among the ERA leaders while advancing to Triple‑A. He kept opponents to three earned runs or fewer in every outing.

At 24 years old, the 6-foot-5 lefty put together a standout season, finishing with a 104-to-25 strikeout-to-walk line across 135.1 innings. The former JUCO product and 14th‑round pick from the 2022 draft posted a 47.1 percent ground‑ball rate and a 1.66 ERA, showing the type of steady performance that kept runs off the board in every outing. His profile gives him a real chance to help a major‑league staff in the near future, but that opportunity may not come with the White Sox, and Murphy will be a candidate to be chosen by another team in December.

Under 100 Days Until Spring Training

Spring Training is approaching quickly, with fewer than 100 days until the White Sox open Cactus League play on February 20 at Sloan Park against the Cubs. The club returns to Camelback Ranch on February 21 for its home opener against the Athletics.

The schedule includes 16 home games in Glendale, along with three split‑squad dates. A Spring Breakout matchup is set for March 21, featuring White Sox prospects against Dodgers prospects. Most games fall in the early afternoon between 2 and 3 p.m. Central. Several Thursday night games in March begin between 7 and 8 p.m. Central, including matchups with the Guardians, at the Giants, a split‑squad game with the D‑backs, and another at the Padres. Camp concludes on Monday, March 23, before the team travels for Opening Day on March 26 in Milwaukee.

Cactus League Photo Day for the White Sox is scheduled for February 20 at 6:30 a.m. local time in Glendale. Pitchers and catchers not participating in the World Baseball Classic report on February 12. Those involved in the WBC arrive earlier on February 9, with the full squad first workout on February 17.

AFL Recap

Braden Montgomery finished his AFL run on a high note. The outfielder added multiple doubles in the final regular‑season stretch and posted a three‑hit showing in postseason play. His 12‑game line of .366/.527/.634 with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 RBIs, 13 walks, and three steals showed a complete offensive profile.

Sam Antonacci wrapped up one of the most consistent AFL performances in the minors. He reached base throughout the fall and ended with a .378/.505/.541 line across 19 games with three home runs, 14 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. His versatility and strike‑zone feel remained strengths all season, seemingly punching his ticket for a spring training invite.

Ryan Galanie had a tougher stretch at the plate. He finished with a .212/.362/.231 line in 17 games but continued to work counts and went a perfect 3‑for‑3 on stolen‑base attempts.

Caden Connor put together a strong overall showing, hitting .359/.494/.391 with 15 runs scored and eight steals in 19 games. He added a postseason home run and looked ready for an everyday role in the upper minors after moving across three levels this year.

Hagen Smith logged 14 innings across five starts and held hitters to seven total hits and four earned runs. He struck out 21 and limited opponents to a .143 average with a 0.93 WHIP. He also issued six walks, hit two batters, and allowed one home run. The strikeout rate was strong at 13.5 per nine, and his focus moving forward will be sharpening his efficiency after averaging 16.21 pitches per inning.

Tyler Davis wrapped up his fall with 18 strikeouts in 10.2 innings while converting two saves, and he also popped a 109 tjStuff+ rating that ranked second in the league which could earn him a spring‑training look. Carson Jacobs finished with 12 strikeouts across 6 innings and showed flashes at times despite command inconsistency. Jarold Rosado battled control issues throughout the fall and allowed nine earned runs with 13 walks in 6.2 innings but remains unlikely to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft. Connor McCullough ended his AFL run with a 12.79 ERA in 6.1 innings and did not appear in the final stretch.