White Sox option struggling reliever but ignore elephant in the room with latest move

The White Sox have continued their early season bullpen shuffle before this weekend’s home series against the Mariners. Trevor Richards, who the team acquired in a somewhat surprising trade with the Phillies this week, was added to the White Sox active roster. In a corresponding move, the White Sox sent RHP Jordan Leasure to Triple-A. While the White Sox made the tough decision to send a struggling reliever to Charlotte, the team ignored an elephant in the room that will remain on the roster for the time being.

Leasure, 27, struggled in his first big league season in 2024 after being acquired from the Dodgers in a 2023 deadline trade. His 2025 season didn’t get off to a great start, but he settled down and looked strong down the stretch, finishing the season with a 3.92 ERA in 68 appearances. The White Sox hoped Leasure could build on his strong finish to 2025 and develop into a reliable late-inning option for this year’s bullpen. Unfortunately, the struggles have come back for Leasure in 2026. The right-hander has posted a 6.06 ERA in 16 appearances, walking eight and allowing five home runs in 16.1 innings.

There’s no question that it hasn’t been the start to the season Leasure wanted. His demotion to Charlotte is completely justified by his poor performance. But the White Sox are ignoring a pitcher that I believe is a bigger problem than Leasure and remains on the roster.

Osvaldo Bido was a bigger issue on the White Sox roster than Jordan Leasure

The White Sox claimed RHP Osvaldo Bido on waivers from the Braves a few weeks ago and it was a move that reeked of desperation at the time. The team desperately needed to fill innings, and the addition of Bido has provided little value outside of those innings. In 5 appearances, Bido has allowed six earned runs and issued five walks over 8.2 innings. His uninspiring metrics have come to fruition and he’s been the furthest thing from unreliable. Leasure hasn’t been reliable either, but at least he’s on the right side of 30 and was an effective arm as recently as last season.

Don’t get me wrong, I believe Leasure’s option to Charlotte was justified, I just believe that he wasn’t the biggest problem in the bullpen. And this doesn’t need to be the only opportunity to get Bido off the roster. Right-hander Ben Peoples, acquired from the Rays in the Adrian Houser trade, has a 0.49 ERA in 18.1 innings in Charlotte this season. I’d say it’s about time to give him a shot in the big leagues. I’d much rather see him get a shot as well than have someone like Bido continue to receive opportunities.

Ben Peoples is an intriguing Rule 5 Eligible Prospect



He was effective in his injury shortened season, posting a 24.9 K% in 55.1 Innings. His arsenal contains a high riding fastball and a strong splitter



I wouldn't be surprised if he was selected early and used as a RP in 2025 pic.twitter.com/3KQK2x6PeB — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) December 5, 2024

The White Sox have had a tumultuous start in the bullpen this season and the team certainly hopes adding a veteran like Richards to the mix will help to stabilize the group. But Chris Getz and the front office need to make sure they’re making the tough decisions necessary to put the team in the best position to succeed, and keeping Osvaldo Bido on the roster seems to be doing the opposite. Until Bido is off the roster, Chris Getz continues to ignore the elephant in the room.